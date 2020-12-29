GTA Vice City Download For PC, Android: How To Download Grand Theft Auto Vice City? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA is one of the most popular games with nearly decades of history. Launched in 2002, GTA Vice City or GTA V still tops the charts as one of the top and most popular games. While there are several new additions to the gaming world, gamers seem to enjoy playing GTA Vice City over and over again!

While GTA Vice City and all other Grand Theft Auto games are mainly for the PC, there are ways you can get on your Android as well. If you're looking to download GTA Vice City for your PC or even your Android, here's how to go about it.

How To Download GTA Vice City On PC Or Laptop?

There are ways to download GTA Vice City or GTA V on your laptop and PC for free. Luckily, GTA Vice City is part of the free games on the platform. Game developer Rockstar Games and Epic Games recently announced that GTA Vice City would be available for free. Here's how to get it on your PC or laptop:

Step 1: Download the new Epic Games GTA Vice City for free from the Epic Games Store (click this link).

Step 2: You will need to create an account to sign in, which is free of cost. If you already have an account, sign in.

Step 3: Once done, you'll find GTA Vice City available on the Games Store. You can download it and begin playing.

How To Download GTA Vice City On Android

GTA Vice City was developed mainly to play on the PC. Now, the GTA Vice City is available on the Google Play Store, which can be downloaded easily. There are additional ways to get GTA Vice City on your Android smartphone. Here's how to get it:

Step 1: Firstly, you'll need Steam Link on your Android smartphone, which is the legal digital distribution service.

Step 2: You will also need a PC or a laptop for remote linking with your phone.

Step 3: Once the Steam Link is downloaded on your phone, open the app Settings > tap on the 'computer' option

Step 4: Scan for devices in the Bluetooth range and link it with your PC

Step 5: Once the Steam Link app is linked with your PC, click on Settings > Remote Play > Pair Steam Link

Step 6: A four-digit code appears on your smartphone screen for pairing.

Step 7: With the GTA Vice City on your PC, you can now link it with your smartphone. Once done, the game should run smoothly on your Android smartphone.

