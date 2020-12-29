Just In
- 51 min ago Reliance Digital 2020 Year End Sale: Offers On Electronics Accessories And Other Products
-
- 1 hr ago Why Reliance Jio Calls On Other Networks Will Be Free From January 2021
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 9 Prototype Model Appeared On eBay For USD 3,000
- 1 hr ago Redmi 9T Gets Certified By NBTC Hinting Imminent Launch
Don't Miss
- Sports Tim Southee takes 300th Test wicket as New Zealand close in on victory against Pakistan
- News Efforts being made to break the backbone of West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
- Finance With Lessons From 2020, Real Estate Moving Confidently For 2021
- Movies Bigg Boss 8 Fame RJ Pritam Singh Claims His Family & He Were Assaulted By Goons For Supporting Kangana Ranaut
- Lifestyle 11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Aleppo Pepper
- Automobiles Force Gurkha Launch Delayed: The Mahindra Thar Rival To Arrive Next Year?
- Education CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 June Declared, Check Final Answer Key At csirnet.nta.nic.in
- Travel Best New Year Destinations In Maharashtra
GTA Vice City Download For PC, Android: How To Download Grand Theft Auto Vice City?
GTA is one of the most popular games with nearly decades of history. Launched in 2002, GTA Vice City or GTA V still tops the charts as one of the top and most popular games. While there are several new additions to the gaming world, gamers seem to enjoy playing GTA Vice City over and over again!
While GTA Vice City and all other Grand Theft Auto games are mainly for the PC, there are ways you can get on your Android as well. If you're looking to download GTA Vice City for your PC or even your Android, here's how to go about it.
How To Download GTA Vice City On PC Or Laptop?
There are ways to download GTA Vice City or GTA V on your laptop and PC for free. Luckily, GTA Vice City is part of the free games on the platform. Game developer Rockstar Games and Epic Games recently announced that GTA Vice City would be available for free. Here's how to get it on your PC or laptop:
Step 1: Download the new Epic Games GTA Vice City for free from the Epic Games Store (click this link).
Step 2: You will need to create an account to sign in, which is free of cost. If you already have an account, sign in.
Step 3: Once done, you'll find GTA Vice City available on the Games Store. You can download it and begin playing.
How To Download GTA Vice City On Android
GTA Vice City was developed mainly to play on the PC. Now, the GTA Vice City is available on the Google Play Store, which can be downloaded easily. There are additional ways to get GTA Vice City on your Android smartphone. Here's how to get it:
Step 1: Firstly, you'll need Steam Link on your Android smartphone, which is the legal digital distribution service.
Step 2: You will also need a PC or a laptop for remote linking with your phone.
Step 3: Once the Steam Link is downloaded on your phone, open the app Settings > tap on the 'computer' option
Step 4: Scan for devices in the Bluetooth range and link it with your PC
Step 5: Once the Steam Link app is linked with your PC, click on Settings > Remote Play > Pair Steam Link
Step 6: A four-digit code appears on your smartphone screen for pairing.
Step 7: With the GTA Vice City on your PC, you can now link it with your smartphone. Once done, the game should run smoothly on your Android smartphone.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
44,999
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999