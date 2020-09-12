GTA 5 Download For Android: How To Download GTA 5 On Android Smartphones, Laptops And PCs Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA 5 is surely one of the most popular games, who's popularity seems to be rising since its launch in 2013. Game developers Rockstar Games announced that the game would be available on the next-gen console the PlayStation 5. While the official rollout for Android and iOS is also awaited, you can still download the GTA 5 on your smartphones.

How To Download GTA 5 For Android

Worry not, this is still a legal way to get the Grand Theft Auto 5 on your phone. To download GTA 5 on your phone, you'll first need to get Steam Link. You can play the popular game only via Steam Link, which is the digital distribution service. Also note, you'll need a PC for remote linking before being able to play on your phone. Here are the steps to get GTA 5 on your phone:

Step 1: Download Steam Link; Open the app > Settings > tap on the 'computer' option.

Step 2: Next, scan for devices in the Bluetooth range and link it with your PC.

Step 3: Once the Steam Link app is linked with your PC, click on Settings > Remote Play > Pair Steam Link.

Step 4: A four-digit code appears on your smartphone screen for pairing. Once done, GTA 5 should be up and running on your smartphone.

How To Download GTA 5 On Laptops, PCs

There are ways to download GTA 5 on your laptop and PC for free. As one of the most popular games, Epic Games announced that GTA 5 would be included as part of the free games on the platform. Here are some simple steps to download GTA V on your laptops and PCs:

Step 1: Download the new Epic Games GTA 5 for free from the Epic Games Store (click this link).

Step 2: You will need to create an account to sign in, which is free of cost. If you already have an account, sign in.

Step 3: Once done, you'll find GTA 5 available on the Games Store. You can download it and begin playing.

GTA 5 For Download

As noted, GTA 5 is still one of the most popular games, despite having launched nearly seven years ago. The developers have announced it would be available for smartphones as well - but that could take a while. The game is expected to hit the Sony PS5 soon.

Best Mobiles in India