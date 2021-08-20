How To Transfer PUBG Mobile Data To BGMI On iOS, iPadOS Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a new battle royale game is now live on iOS and iPadOS. Notably, the game was released on July 2 for the Android users and it gave the players an option to import their user data and game progress that was in PUBG Mobile to BGMI. Now, Krafton is rolling out the same option of data transfer to users with an iPhone or iPad.

Krafton lets iOS and iPadOS users transfer the data between PUBG Mobile and BGMI until December 31, 2021. Post this date, users will not be able to migrate their user data as in the case of Android.

Besides revealing a timeline of when iPhone and iPad users can transfer the data, Krafton has shared an explanation of steps to be followed for data migration for iOS users. These steps are detailed on the official support page for the game.

If you have downloaded the Battlegrounds Mobile India game on your iPhone or iPad, then you can take a look at how you can carry out the data transfer between PUBG Mobile and BGMI on iOS from here.

Before going to the steps, keep in mind that data migration is only supported for those who use Facebook and Twitter as the login methods. If you use Apple Game Center, then you will not be able to migrate the game progress from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. Notably, Krafton recommends that players should initiate the data transfer process before playing the first match. If not, it will replace the previous data with the new data.

How To Transfer PUBG Mobile Data To BGMI On iOS

Check out the steps on how to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS from here.

Step 1: Download and open BGMI on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Accept privacy policies and terms of service.

Step 3: Create a basic character. Now, a pop-up will appear asking if you want to proceed with the data transfer. Here, select Agree.

Step 4: A new pop-up window will appear asking you to select the account from which you want to migrate data from.

Step 5: Use the account which you were using with PUBG Mobile.

Step 6: Now, a new pop-up window will appear after logging in, asking you if you want to transfer the data from your PUBG Mobile account.

Step 7: Click on Agree and then initiate the data transfer on as intended.

Step 8: You can also head to the in-game settings and tap on the transfer data option at the top right corner.

