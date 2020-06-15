My Talking Tom Friends: A Game Tailor-Made For Small Children Features oi-Vivek

Smartphones are currently the go-to devices for gaming. We now have games that offer console-quality graphics and most of them are free as well. However, a majority of games might contain mature material and might not be suitable for small children. Smartphone game developer Outfit7 is known for making fun games for small children and My Talking Tom Friends is the latest offering from the studio.

If you have a child that always asks for your smartphone, then My Talking Tom Friends is the game that you could let them play. This game also includes a lot of mini-games that are safe for children and are also fun to play.

My Talking Tom Friends is available for Android, iOS, and iPadOS for free of cost. Like every other game from Outfit7, this title is also PRIVO certified, ensuring that the personal information collected by the game will not be misused.

Provides Basic Life Lessons

One of the reasons to consider My Talking Tom Friends game is for the fact that it has a lot of activities related to basic life lessons such as eating, playing, singing, and engaging with friends. Like every Talking Tom game, you can talk to the character and they will repeat the message in a funny tone.

This game has all the characters such as Angela, Hank, Tom, and Ginger with different missions to keep the children busy along with the fun activities. Though this is a free game, users can also buy in-game tokens to ramp up the game.

Within a few days of launch, My Talking Tom Friends has more than ten lakh downloads and one lakh reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars, again ensuring that the game is safe for children.

Download My Talking Tom Friends For Android

Download My Talking Tom Friends For iOS

