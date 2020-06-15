HyperX Showdown -- A New Online Gaming Series And Events Announced News oi-Vivek

To keep its fans and customers engaged during the COVID-19 crisis, HyperX has announced a new online gaming series called the HyperX Showdown. The event will be hosted by celebrities from worlds of entertainment, music, sports, and gaming.

Not just that, some of the leading streamers will also participate in the event, where they will be live streaming the game during this course. This event will be held on for eight weeks with a different theme for each of the week to keep the fans occupied.

If you are interested in watching live streams of games like Call of Duty: Warzone, NBA 2K, Fortnite, and Madden, then stay tuned to HyperX Showdown. This online gaming extravaganza will start from June 16, 3 PM ET, and the show will be initiated by the leading names in the music industry -- Afrojack vs. Nicky Romero along with two professional online gamers -- London Royal Ravens will stream Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you are interested in becoming an e-sport professional, then this is the platform to invest your time in the next few weeks, as Excel Sports Management will conduct workshops on e-sports and will be picking some gamers to work with them.

Where To Catch HyperX Showdown?

The HyperX Showdown will be live-streamed on HyperX Twitch official account (www.twitch.tv/hyperx) and you also engage with the performers and fellow audiences within the live comment box.

HyperX is thrilled to bring together a diverse mix of athletes, entertainers, artists, and gamers for the HyperX Showdown. “Given the current situation of people staying home and not being able to visit sports or esports events live, we wanted to create a unique entertainment experience for our community.

