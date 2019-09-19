Just In
- 29 min ago Nokia 7.2 Launched In India For Rs. 18,599 Onwards; First Nokia Smartphone With Triple Cameras
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price And Features
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 7T Pro Images Leaked: Might Feature a 3D ToF Sensor
- 1 hr ago Huawei Mate 30 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Just Hours Before The Official Launch
Don't Miss
- Movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: TVF Fame Jitendra Kumar Plays Ayushmann Khurrana's Love Interest
- Automobiles Tata Motors Launches TACNet 2.0 To Connect With Startups In Automotive Space
- News Ajoy Kumar who quit as JPCC chief alleging 'corruption' joins AAP
- Education HSSC Exam Date Announced For November 2019 To March 2020
- Finance Bharti Airtel Surges On Debt Reduction Plan By March 2020
- Lifestyle IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Messy Hairdo Exudes Dreamy Vibes But Her Make-up, Not So Much!
- Sports Rumour Has It: Pogba contract a priority for Man United
- Travel Manali: A Snow Destination For You To Be This Winter
Call Of Duty Hitting Android, iOS Phones Starting October 1
Call of Duty: Mobile might finally have a launch date. On October 1, the game will be launched internationally and you can expect to have it right on your Android and iOS smartphones. Earlier this year, the game was teased in its beta form for select users. The game had a soft launch in Canada and Australia recently and is available there now.
Call Of Duty: Mobile Launch
The Call of Duty for mobiles was expected to hit the Indian gaming market in November. But according to an official tweet by the Call of Duty, the game is set for an international launch on October 1. The tweet says the game is free to play and features the signature Call of Duty multiplayer, iconic maps, modes, characters, and a Battle Royale experience for mobile.
Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android and iOS on October 1st.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2019
The free to play mobile experience features signature Call of Duty multiplayer, iconic maps, modes, characters and a new Battle Royale experience. #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/dHIowxcaML
The game update also suggests that mobile players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and gear. The game is developed by Tencent's Timi Studio and is believed to combine other titles in the franchise including Black Ops and Modern Warfare. The new support for mobile will include Battle Royal mode that can support up to 100 players on a new large, open map.
With the new mobile support, you can either play solo, duo or quad-player competition-games across land, sea, and air. The Call of Duty: Mobile will give you access to vehicles like an ATV, helicopter, and rafts.
Call Of Duty: Mobile Good News For Fans
The announcement of the mobile version is good news for fans, after a sudden change in the released schedule created a wave of scepticism if a free game would happen at all. Eager gamers can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store where it's already listed. The move to mobile also shows the increasing shift from PCs to mobiles for gaming. If you're new to the game, this might be a good opportunity to explore!
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
13,797
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,935
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655