Call Of Duty Hitting Android, iOS Phones Starting October 1

Call of Duty: Mobile might finally have a launch date. On October 1, the game will be launched internationally and you can expect to have it right on your Android and iOS smartphones. Earlier this year, the game was teased in its beta form for select users. The game had a soft launch in Canada and Australia recently and is available there now.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Launch

The Call of Duty for mobiles was expected to hit the Indian gaming market in November. But according to an official tweet by the Call of Duty, the game is set for an international launch on October 1. The tweet says the game is free to play and features the signature Call of Duty multiplayer, iconic maps, modes, characters, and a Battle Royale experience for mobile.

The game update also suggests that mobile players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and gear. The game is developed by Tencent's Timi Studio and is believed to combine other titles in the franchise including Black Ops and Modern Warfare. The new support for mobile will include Battle Royal mode that can support up to 100 players on a new large, open map.

With the new mobile support, you can either play solo, duo or quad-player competition-games across land, sea, and air. The Call of Duty: Mobile will give you access to vehicles like an ATV, helicopter, and rafts.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Good News For Fans

The announcement of the mobile version is good news for fans, after a sudden change in the released schedule created a wave of scepticism if a free game would happen at all. Eager gamers can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store where it's already listed. The move to mobile also shows the increasing shift from PCs to mobiles for gaming. If you're new to the game, this might be a good opportunity to explore!

