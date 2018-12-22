Call of Duty Mobile Android beta goes live: Here's how you can download the game

Online shooting games have received a lot of popularity this year in the smartphone segment. Games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite has seen huge success across the globe. It seems Call of Duty is also tapping into the mobile segment to emulate the success of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile games.

Activision has joined their hands with Tencent Games to release its Call of Duty: Legends of War for the Android platform. Call of Duty: Legends of War is also a first-person shooting game. It is a combination of the Call of Duty universe and now it is coming to the Android smartphones.

The game comes with multiplayer support including modes like Free4All, Search & Destroy, Team Deathmatch and Frontline. It also features zombie mode, with this mode you can against humans as well as practice with some bots.

You can also play as iconic characters like Price, Ghost and others. In addition, players also have the liberty to customize their character and weapons using the in-game currency. You can either ear the in-game currency by playing or you can also purchase it without any hassle.

Call of Duty: Legends of War has been launched in Australia. Maps available on launch include Nuketown, Killhouse, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff and Crash.

How to download the game:

Download the apk file from APKMirror.

First, you have to download the APK - Call of Duty: Legends of War 1.0.0 beta

• Install the apk onto your phone.

• Start the installed game. The game will sit at the initial loading screen.

• Exit the game or force stop it

• Download the additional OBB file (1.06 GB) onto your phone.

Extract the OBB file to /Android/obb/com.activision.callofduty.shooter. Ensure that the OBB file sits within the com.activision.callofduty.shooter folder.

Start the game and you are all set to play the game