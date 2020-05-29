OnePlus, Fortnite Partner For New Game On Creative Island: How To Play News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Mobile gaming is about to get interesting as OnePlus and Fortnite's creator Epic Games have something new in store as part of their ongoing collaboration. Fortnite, one of the popular games, features a Creative mode allowing users to customize their space to host a variety of activities. Together, OnePlus and Fortnite have created a Creative Island game.

OnePlus Enhances Gaming Experience

More recently, it was announced that OnePlus smartphone users can stream Fortnite at an incredible 90 frames-per-second. This easily places OnePlus smartphones as one of the best ones for gaming, giving players the best speed for any game available. The 90 frames-per-second speed further gives players experience more competitive matches of Fortnite on the go.

OnePlus, Fortnite Creative Island Game

This brings us to the latest announcement regarding the collaboration between OnePlus and Fortnite. The new game from the Creative Island is dubbed 90 and comprises five individual mini-games. Each of these short games lasts up to roughly 90 seconds (hence the name). The gamer will need to work on the themes of speed, smoothness, and agility.

Android Central reports these mini-games include Color Dash, which test a player's ability to color as many tiles as possible while undergoing different gravitational effects. There is also the Skydive Shootout, which tests players against each other and tests their skydiving capabilities.

How To Play Fortnite Creative Island?

The game will be going live today (29 May) at 10 AM EST, which is 7:30 PM Indian time. OnePlus smartphone users will need to download the Fortnite game from the Google Play Store. Once signed in, they can find the new Creative Island 90 game in one of the featured islands inside Fortnite's Creative mode.

The gaming experience is expected to be quite enhanced with the new OnePlus and Fortnite collaboration. Furthermore, pro-gamers may be able to complete the 90 game in one go, giving us another update on the gaming experience.

In other news, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone offering: the OnePlus Z. Various reports regarding the smartphone have surfaced online hinting a punch-hole cutout and a curved edge display. It is said to run Android 10 topped with OxygenOS, further enhancing the gaming on the OnePlus Z.

