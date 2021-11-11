ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PlayStation Store November Savings Sale: Best Deals On GTA 5, UFC 4, HITMAN 3, TEKKEN 7, And More

    By
    |

    It is a known fact that console games always cost a bit more than PC games. This is due to the fact that the console makers mostly less their hardware at loss and then make up the difference by selling the games at a slightly premium price.

     

    PlayStation Store November Savings Sale

    Sony's Playstation is one of the most popular console platforms in the world, and the company has now come up with a sale, where, you can now buy popular games at a discounted price for a limited time. Here are some of the best games that you can pick from the PlayStation Store November Savings Sale 2021.

    NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4™ & PS5

    NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4™ & PS5

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,483 ; MRP: Rs. 5,199,Save 33%

    NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4TM & PS5 is available at 44% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 3,483 onwards during the sale.

    Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition
     

    Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,934 ; MRP: Rs. 4,299 ( 55% Off)

    Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition is available at 55% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 1,934 onwards during the sale.

     

    Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5

    Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,329 ; MRP: Rs. 4,162 ( 20% Off)

    Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5 is available at 20% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 3,329 onwards during the sale.

    HITMAN 3 - Deluxe Edition

    HITMAN 3 - Deluxe Edition

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,849 ; MRP: Rs. 5,699 ( 50% Off)

    HITMAN 3 - Deluxe Edition is available at 50% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 2,849 onwards during the sale.

    Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

    Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,315 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 ( 56% Off)

    Grand Theft Auto V is available at 56% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 1,315 onwards during the sale.

    UFC® 4

    UFC® 4

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,319 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 ( 67% Off)

    UFC® 4 is available at 67% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 1,319 onwards during the sale.

    TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass

    TEKKEN 7 - Season Pass

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 624 ; MRP: Rs. 2,081 ( 70% Off)

    TEKKEN 7 is available at 70% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 624 onwards during the sale.

    Maneater PS4 & PS5

    Maneater PS4 & PS5

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499 ( 40% Off)

    Maneater PS4 & PS5 is available at 40% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.

    Crash Bandicoot™ 4

    Crash Bandicoot™ 4

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 ( 50% Off)

    Crash BandicootTM 4 is available at 50% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Maneater: Truth Quest

    Maneater: Truth Quest

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 998 ; MRP: Rs. 1,248 ( 20% Off)

    Maneater: Truth Quest is available at 20% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 998 onwards during the sale.

     

    eFootball PES 2021 SEASON

    eFootball PES 2021 SEASON

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 499 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999 ( 75% Off)

    eFootball PES 2021 SEASON is available at 75% discount during PlayStation Store November Savings Sale. You can get this game for Rs. 499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X