List Of Popular BGMI Clan Names And Nicknames For 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was officially launched in the country a few months back. Since then, the game has gained traction among players. To make it unique as compared to PUBG Mobile, BGMI lets users change the nicknames of in-game characters. This will attract players as they can choose fancy clan names and nicknames in BGMI.

If you want to generate some fancy name and use it for your BGMI character or clan name, then you can take a look at the options below. Here, we will show you how to change your nickname or clan name and the stylish BGMI nicknames that are trending right now.

50 Best BGMI Name List

Your BGMI name is the in-game identity of a player and it helps your squad members to recognize you. Also, it will help you take part in team events, wherein you will be able to rename your character and match it with your team. Notably, the developer also lets you use unique typography and fonts so that your name is stylish and trendy.

Usually, unique and creative fonts are not available directly on smartphone keyboards. To get these, you need to download different keyboards just and create fancy names. Alternatively, you can check out online text generators that help you generate names with various fonts and symbols.

⪨丂ιℓєηт кιℓℓєяѕ⪩

DØØm

įʍʍօɾէąӀʂ

⚒The Løneℝs

ᴿᴬᴳᴱTeℝℝific

TTʜʋʛ Oŋ Loosɘ

【ɢᴛ】ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ᴇsᴛᴇʟᴀʀ

꧁panda༒ᶠᶥʳᵉ꧂

ＮＥＷ 么ＳＣＨＯＯＬ

★彡[ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀs]彡★

✘ᴄʟᴀɴ✘ 亗ᴍᴀғɪᴀ ᴀssᴀssɪɴs亗

ＥＳＣＵＡＤＲ⊕Ｎ ＳＵＩＣＩＤＡ

ᎢᎻᏋ ᏚᏢᎪᏒᎢᎪᏘᏚ

✞ঔৣ۝SQUAD CBBA۝ঔৣ✞

『ＭＥＸＩＣＡＮＯ』

ThΣ Pℝeτeήdeℝร

☠️✘ঔৣGame°Overঔৣ✘☠️

✞ঔৣTEAM47Kঔৣ✞

㊝ＤＲＯＧＯＳ㊝

C͢͢͢lสnescobสr

█▬█ █ ▀█▀

༒ ☆ GRUPO ÉLITE ☆༒

✰Ɱu†a多le ⱮoŇsters✰

『ᴰϻ』ＨＡＲＤＣᎧＲＥ

『мR』CLAN FAMILY TCᴮᴼˢˢ꧂

╰‿╯【ɢᴛ】ᴛᴇᴀᴍ Ｇａｎｓｔｅｒ 【ɢᴛ】╰‿╯

ÊVÎŁツOffical

【ɢт】ᴛᴇᴀᴍ oғιcιαl

♤GHOST DEAD♤

【RB】REBORN

Sicarios gaming

"⚔️NEXUS OFICIAL⚔️.

ᴹᴿメteam࿐

ᴹᴿメYah M a t i ☂️

꧁HSD༒GAMEING꧂

༺✿TᏋAᎷ ᎶAᎷᏋᏒ✿༻

️®∆Շѧмѯ_️θѵэя®

❤︎ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀғᴜᴄᴋᴇʀ♡︎シ

G U A R D I A L U N A R

ιи¢яє∂ιвℓєs

BE丂T๖ۣۜƤŁ丹YE๖ۣۜℜ丂

Ꭰąղçìղց Ҩմҽҽղʂ

Dɘɱoŋɩc Cʀɩɱɩŋʌɭs.

❅Jugglêrs❅

SØυls of Sⱥlem

Ṩilen† Foo†s†e℘sℭ

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖈𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖊𝖗

Iήsⱥne

☁✨爱Sηιρєzs爱✨☁

彡N๏๏乃s彡???

How To Change BGMI Clan Name

If you want to change your BGMI clan name, then you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone.

Step 2: From the homepage, tap on the Arrow button at the bottom right corner of the game.

Step 3: Click on 'Clans'.

Step 4: There will be an option promoting you to either join a clan or create a new clan.

Step 5: Tap on 'Create Clan' and you will get a popup window asking you to enter a clan name of 14 characters.

Step 6: You can either paste it manually or choose from the list as shown above. If the chosen name is already in use, then you can choose another one.

Step 7: Add a description of 60 characters for the clan under 'Clan Motto'.

Step 8: Choose a clan tag from the four options given and click on Create Clan button.

In case you want to create a name, then you need to visit websites that let you create your own stylish clan names. Also, there are recommended sites such as NickFinder to create a unique name that is not in this list. Here, you will get a slew of five stylish clan name ideas that can be copied and used. More options can be obtained by "Generate Another" button.

