How To Get BGMI 50 Million Downloads Rewards For Free

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the rebadged version of PUBG has gained great traction among Indian users. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the online multiplayer battle royale game has captured the pulse of players. Despite being available initially only on Android, BGMI garnered 48 million downloads in no time.

Now, the game is anticipating to reach a milestone of 50 million downloads very soon. To commemorate the same, Krafton, the developer of BGMI has announced that it will grant players some free rewards. Already, some rewards have been announced by the company.

BGMI Rewards List

You can get to know the list of rewards that you can earn on account of BGMI 50 million downloads. Krafton has announced an event called 50 Million Download Reward Event. You are eligible to get these rewards once the game crosses 48 million, 49 million and 50 million downloads.

Firstly, there will be three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap on reaching 48 million downloads, three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap on reaching 49 million downloads and a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set on reaching 50 million downloads.

As per the company, these rewards will be automatically unlocked as soon as the above-mentioned milestones are reached. The gamers will have a minimum of a month to claim these rewards. Also, the game developers have revealed that the rewards will be available for all players.

How To Get BGMI 50 Million Download Rewards

To redeem the free BGMI 50 million rewards, you need to follow the step-by-step guide below.

Step 1: Open the BGMI game on your smartphone.

Step 2: On the game's homepage, you will have to go to the Event section.

Step 3: Here, you should tap on the Recommended section.

Step 4: Over here, you can see 50m DL: Phase 1 tab. Just tap on it.

Step 5: Once you reach this step, you will be redirected to the BGMI 50 Million download rewards section.

Step 6: Here, you will get the milestone event.

Step 7: You need to click on the respective rewards to claim them.

Step 8: On hitting the collect button, you will see a popup "You Got".

Step 9: Click Ok and you are done.

From Google Play Store, it is known that BGMI has achieved 48 million downloads. Eventually, the Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3 reward is already available. You need to claim the reward before it vanishes. Soon, the company will announce the arrival of the next milestone on reaching 49 million downloads.

