Premium Gaming Monitors To Buy In India Right Now

These are some of the best screens that one can hook-up to their PC and get never-before like gaming experience. Do note that, as these are the premium monitors, they are slightly on the expensive side.

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor: U4919DW

The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor: U4919DW is one of the best ultra-wide angle monitors for gaming with 5120 x 1440p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time.

ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" Gaming Monitor Curved Ultra-Wide

The ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" Gaming Monitor Curved Ultra-Wide retails in India for Rs. 1,21,999 and offers a 100Hz refresh rate with and support for Nvidia G-Sync. This is a great monitor to play first-person-shooter titles.

Dell U-Series 37.5" Screen LED-Lit Monitor (U3818DW)

The Dell U-Series 37.5" Screen LED-Lit Monitor (U3818DW) is a curved monitor with a bezel-less display design. It has various I/O options, including HDMI, DP, and multiple USB ports. This model retails for Rs. 1,53,539 in India, which makes it a bit expensive.

LG 27MD5KB-B UltraFine 27" 16:9 5K (5120 x 2880 ) IPS Monitor

The LG 27MD5KB-B UltraFine 27" 16:9 5K (5120 x 2880 ) IPS Monitor is a 5K resolution monitor that sells for Rs. 1,42,384, offering 500nits of brightness and also has a USB-C input port that can be used to connect MacBooks.

ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34-inch (86.36 cm) Curved Gaming Monitor - 90LM02A0-B01370

The ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34-inch (86.36 cm) Curved Gaming Monitor - 90LM02A0-B01370 is also a 5K resolution monitor that retails for Rs. 1,21,999 and has a completely bezel-less design.

Acer Predator X27 bmiphzx 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor

The Acer Predator X27 bmiphzx 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor sells for Rs. 1,19,900 and it has a 4K resolution IPS display with support for HDR. Additionally, the display offers up to 144Hz refresh rate and it is one of the few 4K displays that can achieve this feat.