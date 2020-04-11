ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile Season 13 Tipped To Feature Lego-Themed Guns, New Character

    PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on smartphones and it is known for its regular update and interesting season themes. PUBG Mobile Season 12 was launched in March and now the new report suggests that the leaked details of the upcoming Season 13.

    PUBG Mobile Season 13 Tipped To Feature Lego-Themed Guns

     

    The leak suggests that the season will called Toy Playground. As per the name the season will bring the toy theme this time. The upcoming season is expected to arrive with Lego-themed colourful guns, avatars, guns skins, and a lot more.

    The information about the PUBG Mobile Season 13 is leaked by the popular YouTuber called Mr Ghost Gaming. According to his YouTube video, the season will be known as Toy Playground. The skins of weapons shared in the video look similar to toys, the YouTuber also shared the images of Vector gun and pistol with colourful Lego which is a Power Ranger theme.

    The report also suggests that he PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass will bring a new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin. Players who purchase the Royal Pass will also get a choice of costume rewards which includes Flash Superman and Lava Superman.

    PUBG Mobile Season 13 Tipped To Feature Lego-Themed Guns

     

    Besides, the video shared by the tipster also shows a Tribal Set which includes male sheep's skull mask and similarly themed costume. Season 13 also said to bring a new character named Andy which is showcased with a tagline, "I can make this gun talk." The update is also said to come with new voice chat options.

    Do note that PUBG Mobile has not officially mentioned any of the above-mentioned information. So we recommend you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Let's see when developers are planning to launch the upcoming season. It will obviously take some time because the company has launched the Season 12 recently.

    Saturday, April 11, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
