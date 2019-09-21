Just In
Seven Classic Games That Will Surely Tickle Nostalgia For A 90s Kid
Are you a 90s kid? Or a millennial? Then here is a quick revisit to the games that made your childhood great. These are some of the best titles that had a huge fan following and people used to visit cyber centers or cafe bars to play these games with hourly charges.
Do note that, some of these games can still be accessed on phone and computers as well. Without wasting any more time let's just get ahead with the list.
GTA: Vice City
GTA: Vice City from Rockstar games is the name that comes to my mind right off the bat. It was one of the most detailed game (at the time) and killing time by wandering across the city something that I enjoyed doing.
Road Rash
Road Rash was developed by EA or Electronic Arts and the game was originally launched in 1991. This is the game that introduced racing to me while virtually kicking the opponents is something that cannot be forgotten.
PAC MAN
PAC MAN is a maze based arcade game developed by Namco. This was a simple arcade game and a time killer. This came can now be accessed directly from Google by searching PAC MAN.
Super MARIO
Super MARIO, developed by Nintendo, is one of the classics that recently got a reboot in the form of Super Mario Maker 2. The simple graphics and a compelling storyline make it a great title to play even today.
IGI:2
IGI:2 developed by Innerloop Studios is the one title that introduced FPS (first-person shooter) games. Killing terrorists was never this much fun. This game was available on multiple platforms, including Windows, Xbox, and Macs.
Midtown Madness
Midtown Madness was originally launched in 1999 and was developed by Angel Studios. This was a car racing game with a good amount of action scenes.
Dangerous Dave
Dangerous Dave was originally launched in 1988, developed by John Romero, id Software. This game was built for MS-DOS and Apple II computer and required minimum hardware specifications to run the title.
Conclusion
What do you think about this list? Have you played any of these games and have I missed out on any of your favorite games? Comment your favorite games in the comment box.
