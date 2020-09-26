Top 10 Fantasy Cricket Apps For IPL 2020: Which One To Play And Win Exciting Prizes

What Is Fantasy Cricket?

Before diving into the list of top apps, it's best to understand what is fantasy cricket. Fantasy cricket is part of the fantasy sports genre, a trending smartphone game. Gamers can create a virtual team by handpicking players of their choice. The fantasy cricket games even allow gamers to play at tournaments and win cash prizes. Of course, terms and conditions will apply. These apps are available on both Google Play and the App Store for download.

Dream11

Dream11 is one of the most popular fantasy cricket apps, which gained popularity for sponsoring the title of IPL 2020. The app has the largest user base in India and offers an enhanced user interface and big prize pools.

Dream11 is followed by My11 Circle is also an equally popular fantasy cricket app. It offers many large prize pools that attract gamers and a clean and enjoyable user interface. MyCricle 11 has more than one-crore winners so far.

Mobile Premier League (MPL)

MPL of Mobile Premier League is another quite popular fantasy cricket gaming app. Designed and developed from the Bangalore-based Galactus Funware, MPL has attracted thousands of players. MPL is also a fun-filled IPL T20 fantasy cricket platform to enjoy this IPL 2020 season.

Ballebaazi

Adding to the list is Ballebaazi, which is another fantasy cricket gaming app to checkout. Although not as popular as My11 Circle, Ballebaazi isn't unheard of. The game features two unique modes namely - Bowling Fantasy and Batting Fantasy.

11 Wickets

11 Wickets is also another interesting addition to the list of top 10 fantasy cricket apps. Interestingly, 11 Wickets fantasy app also allows gamers to create their team for kabaddi and football - where gamers can explore more sports apart from cricket.

MyTeam 11

MyTeam 11 is another addition to the list of fantasy cricket apps for this IPL season. One of the best features of MyTeam 11 is its support for nine local languages. Also, MyTeam 11 offers two modes called Safe Play and Regular Play for all kinds of gamers.

FanFight

FanFight also makes it to the list of top 10 fantasy cricket apps to check out this IPL 2020 season. In fact, FanFight is one of the recent additions to virtual fantasy sports. The game requires players to apply all their knowledge on sportsmen to win bonuses and cash prizes.

HalaPlay

Interestingly, HalaPlay is one of the oldest fantasy sports apps in the Indian market. Like the others, HalaPlay also allows gamers to create their dream team for fantasy cricket. HalaPlay is also offering some interesting tournaments to check out during the IPL 2020 season.

Gamezy

Lastly, another important addition is Gamezy. The fantasy cricket app has more than 100,000 verified users. Like all the fantasy cricket apps, players will need to use their cricket knowledge and skills to win real cash - even daily.

Top Fantasy Cricket Apps: What We Think

The above-mentioned are some of the top and popular fantasy cricket apps for the IPL 2020 season. There are plenty more titles to check out like Dotball, BatBall 11, Nostragamus, and more. Fantasy cricket is one of the latest trends in online gaming that attracts gamers with daily bonuses and cash rewards. It's advised gamers read all the terms and conditions before they play the matches online.