Top 10 PC gaming client alternatives to Steam

Green man gaming

Green man gaming (GMG) is the first Steam alternative of our choice, which is once again, one of the best PC gaming clients. Just like Steam, the Green man gaming is free to download and one can download different genres of games (both free and paid gamers are available). However, the Green man gaming does not compete with Steam, instead, it sells key at a discounted price.

Unique Feature

One can read or write reviews about games, participate in the community discussions.

Download

Direct 2 Drive

Direct 2 Drive (D2D) is also Windows-only gaming client and a great alternative to Steam, which also has a huge library, which includes the latest titles.

Unique Feature

Some of the games sold on D2D requires DRM activation (Digital Right Management)

Download

Gamers Gate

Unlike the GMG, the Gamers Gate (GG) is an alternative to steam, which is available for both Windows and macOS for free of cost. It has a client free UI with (does not involve third-party intervention). Currently, the GG has a library of 6000 games (free and paid).

Unique Feature

GG has introduced a virtual currency called Blue Coin. One can either buy these blue coins with real money or a user can complete a specific task to earn Blue Coin for free of cost, which can be used to buy games and in-game features.

Download

Humble Store

The humble store is available for PC, macOS, and Linux. The library hosts an almost every kind of video game for PC from a small game to big game producers (from AAA publisher to niche publisher).

Unique Feature

5% of the purchase amount goes to children's video game charity Child's Play and a user can decide to donate another 5% or he can keep it for himself.

Download

One Play

OnePlay is once again a cross-platform gaming client, which supports a wide range of platforms like Windows, macOS, and Android OS. One Play offers subscription services to access different games from a library of 2000+ titles. However, only ad-free and premium games are available in One Play and there is no free to play service offered by One Play

Unique Feature

One Play has an option to rent a game for a specific amount of time if a user doesn't want to spend a fortune on a game. One can play the rented game in offline mode on up to 2 computers at the same time.

Download

Windows Store

As the name suggests, this is available only for the Windows platform. This is like an open marketplace, which has both free and paid games. However, you might not find some of the most happening games on the Windows Store.

Unique Feature

One can get access to a wide range of applications. It also contains some games, which have been ported from Android and iOS counterpart.

Origin

Origin is once again a gaming client, which has simple easy to use interface. The platform supports downloading and playing games in a single place.

Unique Feature

It supports saving the progress of a game in the cloud. Using this feature, a user can continue to game on a different setup by just logging into the device and downloading the game.

Download

Itch.io

This is once again available for Windows and macOS. It is more like a marketplace, where, one can buy, sell, and host games on the platform. This is a great platform for the budding gaming producers and for people who would like to sell their stuff.

Unique Feature

One can pre-order, creating early-access for his content and the company also offers selling rewards for the seller.

Download

Good Old Games

As the name suggests, the Good Old Games (GOG) has a collection of retro games. GOG is available for both macOS and Windows. One has to choose a subscription to play games and these are DRM (Digital Right Management) free video games.

Unique Feature

No need to install any special client for playing and downloading the game what so ever.

Download

UPlay

UPlay is a multi-platform gaming platform, which supports Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and more. This platform allows gamers to connect with one another and creates a social media like platform, where a user can connect with the people who are into the same game.

Unique Feature

It provides an opportunity to earn rewards, which can be used to unlock game-related rewards.

Download