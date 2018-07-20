Top 10 PC gaming client alternatives to Steam

Related Articles
The client-based gaming service for PC is highly dominated by Steam. In fact, most of the people who use steam do not have an idea about the other competitive services similar to steam, as steam has proven to be the most trustable gaming-platform for PC and Mac and Linux.
Here are the top 10 steam alternatives for your gaming PC. In fact, some of these services have more features than Steam, which will once again improve the overall PC gaming experience.
Green man gaming
Green man gaming (GMG) is the first Steam alternative of our choice, which is once again, one of the best PC gaming clients. Just like Steam, the Green man gaming is free to download and one can download different genres of games (both free and paid gamers are available). However, the Green man gaming does not compete with Steam, instead, it sells key at a discounted price.
Unique Feature
One can read or write reviews about games, participate in the community discussions.
Direct 2 Drive
Direct 2 Drive (D2D) is also Windows-only gaming client and a great alternative to Steam, which also has a huge library, which includes the latest titles.
Unique Feature
Some of the games sold on D2D requires DRM activation (Digital Right Management)
Gamers Gate
Unlike the GMG, the Gamers Gate (GG) is an alternative to steam, which is available for both Windows and macOS for free of cost. It has a client free UI with (does not involve third-party intervention). Currently, the GG has a library of 6000 games (free and paid).
Unique Feature
GG has introduced a virtual currency called Blue Coin. One can either buy these blue coins with real money or a user can complete a specific task to earn Blue Coin for free of cost, which can be used to buy games and in-game features.
Humble Store
The humble store is available for PC, macOS, and Linux. The library hosts an almost every kind of video game for PC from a small game to big game producers (from AAA publisher to niche publisher).
Unique Feature
5% of the purchase amount goes to children's video game charity Child's Play and a user can decide to donate another 5% or he can keep it for himself.
One Play
OnePlay is once again a cross-platform gaming client, which supports a wide range of platforms like Windows, macOS, and Android OS. One Play offers subscription services to access different games from a library of 2000+ titles. However, only ad-free and premium games are available in One Play and there is no free to play service offered by One Play
Unique Feature
One Play has an option to rent a game for a specific amount of time if a user doesn't want to spend a fortune on a game. One can play the rented game in offline mode on up to 2 computers at the same time.
Windows Store
As the name suggests, this is available only for the Windows platform. This is like an open marketplace, which has both free and paid games. However, you might not find some of the most happening games on the Windows Store.
Unique Feature
One can get access to a wide range of applications. It also contains some games, which have been ported from Android and iOS counterpart.
Origin
Origin is once again a gaming client, which has simple easy to use interface. The platform supports downloading and playing games in a single place.
Unique Feature
It supports saving the progress of a game in the cloud. Using this feature, a user can continue to game on a different setup by just logging into the device and downloading the game.
Itch.io
This is once again available for Windows and macOS. It is more like a marketplace, where, one can buy, sell, and host games on the platform. This is a great platform for the budding gaming producers and for people who would like to sell their stuff.
Unique Feature
One can pre-order, creating early-access for his content and the company also offers selling rewards for the seller.
Good Old Games
As the name suggests, the Good Old Games (GOG) has a collection of retro games. GOG is available for both macOS and Windows. One has to choose a subscription to play games and these are DRM (Digital Right Management) free video games.
Unique Feature
No need to install any special client for playing and downloading the game what so ever.
UPlay
UPlay is a multi-platform gaming platform, which supports Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, and more. This platform allows gamers to connect with one another and creates a social media like platform, where a user can connect with the people who are into the same game.
Unique Feature
It provides an opportunity to earn rewards, which can be used to unlock game-related rewards.