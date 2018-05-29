Apple might be working with Valve to introduce Steam Link to iOS

Valve, which is an American video game developer and digital distribution company, had announced that its new app will allow the users to stream games from their PC to smartphone last month. The Steam Link app will be rolled out for both iOS and Android platforms. However, the major setback for the app was when an App Store review team decided to reject the approval of the app for violating 'a number of guidelines' on iOS platform.

Valve commented on the matter that the Steam Link app was approved by a review team of Apple on May 7th. Following the approval, Valve made an official announcement regarding the release if the feature. However, a different review team of Apple had overruled the approval on 10th of May. The team emphasized that this decision was taken following business conflicts with app guidelines which were not recognized by the original review team.

Valve had also filed an appeal in which it had explained that the app functions as a LAN-based remote desktop. The appeal, on the other hand, was turned down and the release of the Steam Link app was blocked for iOS platform. However, as per a recent email from Phil Schiller, who is Apple's SVP Worldwide Marketing, Apple and Valve are joining hands once again to bring the Steam Link app to iOS. The email was first shared on Reddit and it mentions that:

"We care deeply about bringing great games to all of our users on the App Store. We would love for Valve's games and services to be on iOS and AppleTV.

Unfortunately, the review team found that Valve's Steam iOS app, as currently submitted, violates a number of guidelines around user-generated content, in-app purchases, content codes, etc.

Apple further said that We've discussed these issues with Valve and will continue to work with them to help bring the Steam experience to iOS and AppleTV in a way that complies with the store's guidelines."

It is being reported that the email was sent to a number of users who raised concerns to Apple for the release of Steam Link app on iOS. Even though Apple is trying to barry the hatchet, a number of users have also started a petition on Change.org in order to generate awareness and also get Apple to release the Steam Link app on iOS.