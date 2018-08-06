ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

A team of AI bots smashed humans at Dota 2

Humans defeated by artificial intelligence, here is how a team of AI bots has defeated the former professionals of Dota 2.

By:

Related Articles

    OpenAI Five, the artificial intelligence research firm funded by Elon Musk, which has previously destroyed humans in the video game Dota 2. The AI bot has once again smashed the semi-professional Dota 2 players which are ranked in the 99.95 percentile in the world.

    A team of AI bots smashed humans at Dota 2

    The artificial intelligence team has beaten the team of professionals by 2-1 in a set of three games. The human players who have taken part in the match includes former Dota 2 professionals and casters Merlini, Fogged, Cap, and Blitz.

    After winning the first two games comprehensively, the OpenAI allowed the audience to pick five human players to compete in the dead rubber match which it lost.

    As we know this is not the first time Open AI bots managed to defeat human players in MOBA game. It has also defeated top players in one-one matches as well as upcoming amateur teams.

    "It still does seem that they have a much faster reaction when something shocking happens," said David Farhi, a researcher with OpenAI.

    "I am going to have some faith in [OpenAI Five] and I actually think it will beat the pro team," said William "Blitz" Lee, who played on Team Human.

    As we mentioned above Open AI Five is developed by Open AI which is a non-profitable organisation founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. OpenAI Five uses a neutral network and machine learning to learn Dota 2. it is capable of playing up to 180 years worth of games against itself, every day.

    Currently, there are some restrictions in OpenAI Five games, because the neutral network gradually builds on its base of knowledge. The International tournament of the game is going to take place from August 20 to 25. This defeat means they need to work hard to become the world's best players.

    Read More About: dota gaming ai news
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue