A team of AI bots smashed humans at Dota 2

OpenAI Five, the artificial intelligence research firm funded by Elon Musk, which has previously destroyed humans in the video game Dota 2. The AI bot has once again smashed the semi-professional Dota 2 players which are ranked in the 99.95 percentile in the world.

The artificial intelligence team has beaten the team of professionals by 2-1 in a set of three games. The human players who have taken part in the match includes former Dota 2 professionals and casters Merlini, Fogged, Cap, and Blitz.

After winning the first two games comprehensively, the OpenAI allowed the audience to pick five human players to compete in the dead rubber match which it lost.

As we know this is not the first time Open AI bots managed to defeat human players in MOBA game. It has also defeated top players in one-one matches as well as upcoming amateur teams.

"It still does seem that they have a much faster reaction when something shocking happens," said David Farhi, a researcher with OpenAI.

"I am going to have some faith in [OpenAI Five] and I actually think it will beat the pro team," said William "Blitz" Lee, who played on Team Human.

As we mentioned above Open AI Five is developed by Open AI which is a non-profitable organisation founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. OpenAI Five uses a neutral network and machine learning to learn Dota 2. it is capable of playing up to 180 years worth of games against itself, every day.

Currently, there are some restrictions in OpenAI Five games, because the neutral network gradually builds on its base of knowledge. The International tournament of the game is going to take place from August 20 to 25. This defeat means they need to work hard to become the world's best players.