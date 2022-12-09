Amazon Prime Gaming May Soon Arrive In India; Here's What We Know News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Prime Gaming could soon arrive in India. It is a premium subscription from Amazon, offering virtual merchandise, in-game content, and more to Prime Gaming subscribers. The gaming-related service from the e-commerce giant is already available in multiple countries, except India. Let's see how, when, and on what platforms Amazon could launch Prime Gaming for Indian gamers.

Prime Gaming To Be Bundled With Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Amazon. The online marketplace offers Amazon Prime, a monthly subscription that offers several benefits and perks such as accelerated shipping and delivery, privileged access to sales, and so on. Prime Gaming could arrive in India as a part of the Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime Gaming is Coming to Indiahttps://t.co/w6tnjJmgr1 pic.twitter.com/PJjPf937Dq — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) December 5, 2022

Amazon India already offers several products with its Prime subscription. Moreover, the company has been actively pushing its Prime Video, Amazon Pay, Amazon Music, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Business in India. Although Amazon hasn't officially announced the arrival of its Prime Gaming subscription, its website accidentally flashed some promotional material.

The Amazon Prime website started showing a banner reading 'Amazon Prime Gaming Now Available in India' in the Prime section. Clicking on the banner reportedly led users to the Prime Gaming homepage, but the site informed them they were from an "unsupported country".

Amazon India appears to be prepping for a Prime Gaming launch. Shows up in the Prime subscription section of the site but clicking through gives an error. Possibly work in progress. H/T @saruboss0812. #PCGaming #PrimeGaming #India pic.twitter.com/4tKxwYLYbn — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) December 5, 2022

Amazon seems to have removed the banner, but several social media users quickly grabbed a few screenshots and shared them. In one of the banners, Amazon reportedly mentioned that users, "can unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games and a rotating collection of PC games... each and every month."

Amazon Prime Gaming offers free PC games and exclusive content at no extra cost to its Prime members in other countries. It is possible the e-commerce giant may adopt a similar strategy in India.

When Will Amazon Launch Prime Gaming In India?

Amazon Prime Gaming seems to be a revamped version of Twitch Prime. Amazon launched it in the US in 2016. Prime Gaming is already a popular service in other countries. It offers a large bundle of games, in-game content, and even a Twitch subscription.

The Indian esports and virtual gaming market have been growing exponentially. And it is amply clear that Amazon wishes to benefit from these lucrative businesses. Amazon hasn't officially confirmed when the Prime Gaming service will launch in India yet. However, the promotional material clearly suggests the company is actively readying the product for Indian gamers

Companies like Netflix, Microsoft, and several others are actively experimenting with multiple products and services. Amazon has a lead with its Amazon Prime subscription, but the game titles, content, and other related products could be crucial factors in deciding who wins.

