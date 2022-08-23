Netflix Betting Big On Cloud Gaming: Streaming And Cross-Platform Support Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix has been extending its roots to different areas lately. Among the new projects, there is the launch of ad-based subscription plans. At the same time, Netflix Games might also see an expansion in the coming days. Reports hint at Netflix's plan to expand gaming titles, offer cross-platform streaming services, and even cloud gaming.

Netflix Games To Get A Boost

Netflix has posted a job listing that suggests the expansion of gaming titles and cloud gaming. As spotted by Protocol, the job hiring for Netflix mentions "new ways of delivering entertainment that requires real-time, ultra-low latency network transport technologies".

While this doesn't explicitly mention Netflix cloud gaming, it included related keywords like "RTP-based streaming" and "emerging area of business". What's more, there's another job listing for an engineer who will be hired to support Netflix's cloud gaming service.

Another Netflix job listing also mentions 'building games for early or unfinished platforms', which could once again be linked to Netflix Games. Plus, Netflix has listed another opening for a security product manager with experience in handling 'cloud gaming challenges'.

Netflix Games Expanding Soon

Presently Netflix Games includes select titles only. Netflix users on Android can play the game within the platform whereas iOS users are moved to the App Store to download the game. Titles like Stranger Things and other arcade games on Netflix have been well received, which is now the push for expanding the service.

Looking at the job listing, one can presume that Netflix Games expansion is still in its infancy. We can also expect new titles arriving on Netflix Games, a list that is still growing. Bringing in cloud gaming will reshape the current Netflix Games platform as it'll also include cross-platform compatibility, streaming support, and other such features.

One can also expect the new changes to be quite different from the Netflix-based games already available on Google Play and App Store. Apart from games, Netflix also has many other updates coming in soon. For one, Netflix is working on ad-based subscription plans to reduce the price of plans and boost subscriptions.

Netflix is also rumored to not display ads for kids' content as it would violate privacy. That said, these are mere speculations right now. It's best to await official confirmation from the popular streaming platform.

