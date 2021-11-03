Just In
- 12 min ago JioPhone Next Comes With Device Lock Feature: What Is Device Lock Feature On JioPhone Next
- 18 min ago WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock: How To Lock WhatsApp Using Fingerprint Sensor?
- 54 min ago Amazon International Students Day Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win MacBook Air, Amazon Pay Balance & More
- 2 hrs ago Poco M4 Pro 5G Live Images Reveal Dual Cameras, Punch-Hole Display; Expected Features, Price
Don't Miss
- Movies Salman Khan Attends Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash With Rumoured Ladylove Iulia Vantur
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan fairytale leaves coach Klusener a chuffed man
- Finance SBI Launches These Two Pre-approved Loans On YONO: Here’s How To Apply
- Automobiles MG Astor Deliveries Begin — Over 500 SUVs Delivered On Dhanteras
- News The inside rot: How govt employees are abetting terror in Jammu and Kashmir
- Lifestyle Texas-India Vaccine Diplomacy Announces COVID-19 Vaccine For $1.5 Per Dose
- Education Karnataka SET Result: KSET Result 2021, KSET Cut Off Scores Announced On kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
- Travel Mizoram - Best Winter Destinations
Netflix Lets Android App Users To Play Games Via Its Platform
If you ever thought that the Netflix mobile app was missing something, then you might have probably missed out on gaming support. Though it doesn't match its category, Netflix had thought about adding games to enhance the mobile experience of its users. Back in July, the video streaming giant announced that it will debut its own gaming service dubbed Netflix Mobile Gaming.
This service debuted in Poland as a trial run with a couple of Stranger Things mobile games. Now, this service is being rolled out globally and users of the Netflix Android app on a global scale will get access to five mobile games.
What Is Netflix Games?
The Netflix Android app can be used to find the games as a separate download and users can access the same by confirming their login credentials before loading these games. Some games require an active internet connection to continue playing these games while some others can work offline. However, users need to have an active internet connection to log in to their Netflix credentials while loading the game.
Currently, the Netflix Games platform includes two smartphone-friendly games that are based on Stranger Things and three arcade action games. On the whole, the games available under the video streaming platform include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter Up.
These game titles were launched previously on smartphone storefronts. As a part of the Netflix Games platform, these game titles have been updated to work sans any hidden microtransactions or upfront costs. While all games are kid-friendly, these are listed under adult content. So, while accessing these games under a kids' account, users need to enter the PIN code.
Netflix Games Availability
Netflix has announced that its gaming services will be available in over 190 countries, including the United States. To experience this platform, users need to have an Android smartphone or tablet. Also, an active Netflix subscription is important to play games. There will be no ads and other fees apart from the subscription cost. As of now, it is limited to Android devices and will be rolled out to iOS in the coming months.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911