Netflix Lets Android App Users To Play Games Via Its Platform News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

If you ever thought that the Netflix mobile app was missing something, then you might have probably missed out on gaming support. Though it doesn't match its category, Netflix had thought about adding games to enhance the mobile experience of its users. Back in July, the video streaming giant announced that it will debut its own gaming service dubbed Netflix Mobile Gaming.

This service debuted in Poland as a trial run with a couple of Stranger Things mobile games. Now, this service is being rolled out globally and users of the Netflix Android app on a global scale will get access to five mobile games.

What Is Netflix Games?

The Netflix Android app can be used to find the games as a separate download and users can access the same by confirming their login credentials before loading these games. Some games require an active internet connection to continue playing these games while some others can work offline. However, users need to have an active internet connection to log in to their Netflix credentials while loading the game.

Currently, the Netflix Games platform includes two smartphone-friendly games that are based on Stranger Things and three arcade action games. On the whole, the games available under the video streaming platform include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter Up.

These game titles were launched previously on smartphone storefronts. As a part of the Netflix Games platform, these game titles have been updated to work sans any hidden microtransactions or upfront costs. While all games are kid-friendly, these are listed under adult content. So, while accessing these games under a kids' account, users need to enter the PIN code.

Netflix Games Availability

Netflix has announced that its gaming services will be available in over 190 countries, including the United States. To experience this platform, users need to have an Android smartphone or tablet. Also, an active Netflix subscription is important to play games. There will be no ads and other fees apart from the subscription cost. As of now, it is limited to Android devices and will be rolled out to iOS in the coming months.

Best Mobiles in India