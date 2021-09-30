Why You Cannot Subscribe To Netflix On Apple Devices Features oi-Vivek

Apple devices like the iPad and the iPhone offer some of the best multimedia experiences, as they include a top-tier display with at least a stereo speaker setup. However, you just cannot sign-up and create a new Netflix account from these devices, as they only offer an option to sign in.

The same also applies to Android smartphones and tablets. One needs to use a web browser to sign-up or make any changes related to payments. So does Netflix not offer an in-app sign-up, which will enhance the overall user experience?

It's All About Money

Apple has a strict policy, where, any in-app purchase has to go through Apple, and it takes 30 percent platform commission to do so. This means if the Netflix plan costs Rs. 800, Apple will take a commission of Rs. 240, which is the reason you won't be able to sign-up to Netflix from Apple devices like the iPod Touch, iPad, and the iPhone.

Yes, a customer will get a much streamlined sign-up process if Netflix allows users to sign up from their mobile devices. However, considering the commission amount, Netflix will lose a large chunk of money, and Netflix definitely does want that to happen.

Remember the Epic vs Apple battle? Where, Apple almost won and permanently blocked Epic developer accounts on various platforms? This has also happened for the same reason, where, Epic was not happy that Apple took 1/3rd of the pie each time a user made an in-game purchase.

Why Doesn't Netflix Neglect Apple Then?

Neither Netflix nor Epic can just neglect Apple due to their common policy, as Apple has a lot of user-base that currently use services from these developers. Despite all these, Apple devices are actually in the front line to get new features.

If Netflix wants to introduce an in-app sign-up facility on iOS devices, they might have to increase the subscription prices to include Apple tax. Though the current sign-up system is isn't as streamlined as most modern services, it is actually best for both consumers and Netflix, which also keeps the middlemen (Apple) from taking any cuts from the hard-earned money.

