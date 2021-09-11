ENGLISH

    Netflix Language Setting: How To Watch Movies In Preferred Language With Subtitles

    By
    |

    Netflix is amongst the first names when it comes to OTT platforms in India and across the globe. The platform's vast library hosting national and international movies and TV shows are what gets the credit for its popularity. The company has introduced several new features for an easy and better user experience on its platform.

     

    How To Change Language Settings In Netflix?

    One of the useful features which Netflix offers to the users is the language change option. There are a plethora of movies and TV shows on Netflix that are in different languages and you would want to binge on them in your native language.

    This is where the language change settings come in handy. But, it's not just the audio whose language settings you can alter on Netflix. This applies to the subtitles too. You can select the English/ Hindi texts at your convenience.

    So, how do you do it; changing audio as well as subtitle language on Netflix? Here in this article, we have listed down the steps that will help you watch Netflix videos and subtitles in your preferred language. Take a look:

    How To Change Audio Language Of Any Netflix Video?
     

    How To Change Audio Language Of Any Netflix Video?

    Step 1: You can change the audio language using the desktop version, i.e., www.netflix.com. Open the website on Google Chrome or any other web browser and log in using your credentials.

    Step 2: From the homepage, click on the three horizontal lines option on the top-left and select the "Account" option.

    Step 3: Scroll down to the "Profile & Parental Controls" section and select the "Account" again where you want to apply the language change settings.

    Step 4: Once you click on the drop-down arrow next to the desired "Account", you will see the "Language" option. Click on it.

    Step 5: Now, scroll down again to the "Shows & Movies Languages" option. By default, the language is set to English. However, you can make the changes accordingly.

    Step 6: Click on save to apply the language change settings to the TV shows and videos you play next.

    How To Change Text Language On Netflix?

    How To Change Text Language On Netflix?

    Step 1: The procedure to change the display or the text language is the same as for the audio language. Just repeat the procedure up to step 4 as above.

    Step 2: Once you open the language settings page, you will see the "Display Language" option.

    Step 3: Checkmark your preferred text language and click on save to apply the changes.

    How To Change Audio And Subtitle Text In Netflix Using Smartphone App?

    How To Change Audio And Subtitle Text In Netflix Using Smartphone App?

    It is worth mentioning that you can also change the language settings directly from a video. The steps are quite simple and just a few taps would get you going.

    And you wouldn't require to log in using your desktop. The same can be done via the smartphone app. Following is how you can change the audio language as well as subtitle during ongoing video playback.

    Step 1: Open the Netflix app on your smartphone. The steps performed here are on an Android smartphone. However, the procedure will be identical for Apple iPhones as well.

    Step 2: Play any movie or a TV show and tap anywhere on the screen during the video playback. You will see an option "Audio and subtitles". Click on it.

    Step 3: You will now see the available language option for videos as well as subtitles. Select the preferred languages for both.

    Step 4: Click on "Apply" to save the changes.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2021

