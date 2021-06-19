Just In
- 42 min ago How To Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data To Battlegrounds Mobile India
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Tipped For August 3: What We Known So Far
- 2 hrs ago 5Gi Network Facing Challenges Despite Having Cost-Effective Technology: Here's Why
- 8 hrs ago Fathers Day 2021 Gift Ideas Best Truly Wireless Headsets Under Rs. 5,000
Don't Miss
- Finance Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again To Scale Fresh Highs: Check Rates
- Sports WTC Final: 250 is good first innings score in these conditions, says India batting coach Vikram Rathour
- News Xi administers loyalty pledge ahead of CPC’s centenary
- Lifestyle Father’s Day 2021: 5 Grooming Products To Gift Your Dad And Show Him That You Care
- Movies Father's Day 2021: Five Bollywood Songs Picturised Beautifully On Dad's Love
- Education Telangana Schools And Colleges To Reopen From July 1, Check Latest Updates
- Automobiles From Repairing Bicycles To Owning A BMW 5 Series & A Jaguar XJ L — Inspiring Story Of Rahul Taneja
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In August
Netflix Tips And Tricks: Five Hacks That Would Change Your Binge-Watching Experience
Netflix is surely the go-to platform when it comes to streaming movies or series. Be it binge-watching Money Heist or Friends for the nth time or exploring series like Lupin or K-drama, Netflix has it all, allowing you to binge-watch. That said, continuously watching Netflix can be made easier with a couple of tips and tricks. Here are a few Netflix hacks that aim to ease your binge-watching experience.
Netflix Hack 1: Skip Intro Without Skipping Intro
Netflix series can be quite gripping at times, leading to the binge-watch experience. But do you ever get tired of hitting the skip intro button every time an episode starts? Or waiting for the countdown to the next episode? What if we told you, you don't have to do it at all, letting you have that seamless binge-watch experience?
This can be done with the Netflix AutoSkip extension for your browser. Once added to Netflix, you'll find Skip Options like Intro & Recap and Next Episode Countdown. You can select any of your choice and bid adieu to manually skipping the countdown or the intro button.
Netflix Hack 2: Netflix Viewing Comfortably, In All Angles
Watching Netflix, especially binge-watching it is surely fun. Generally, you would prefer switching to watching the streaming platform on your laptop as you get a larger viewing area. However, if you want to sleep and watch it or get the laptop to a comfortable position can be quite a task. We've all had that experience of having the laptop hitting our head while trying to get into a comfortable position.
This can be taken care of with an app called Netflix Flip! As the name suggests, The Netflix Flip app allows you to rotate the Netflix screen to which angle you want. This feature can give you a comfortable viewing experience, even if you're sleeping sideways. The Netflix Flip can be download directly from your browser.
Netflix Hack 3: Use Netflix Codes Instead Of Scrolling For Content
The content on Netflix can be overwhelming sometimes, confusing you on what to watch. While the Netflix suggestions are pretty good, sometimes you just end up scrolling through the app, unable to find anything that clicks. There's a way to handle this as well. You can simply type in a Netflix Code here, getting access to a particular genre of content.
For instance, if you're in the mood for comedies, there's a code for that. Or you want to watch a Hindi movie - there's a Netflix code for that too. We've also compiled a list of Netflix code for every genre, language, and mood, which you can find here.
Netflix Hack 4: How To Subtly Watch Netflix, Even During Office Hours?
Breaks between work are something we all need. And what better break than opening Netflix to simply scroll through or finish up the last 15 minutes of that episode? However, things could be quite tricking if you're doing this at work. Worry not, the Helium app can take care of this. The Helium app lets you multitask, giving you a picture-in-picture view of Netflix, while you work away in the background!
Netflix Hack 5: Deleting Your Netflix Watch History
Let's admit it, not everyone is going to be okay in showing off their watch history on Netflix. This is especially true if you're using your friend's account or sharing your account with your parents. This is where deleting your watch history on Netflix comes in handy. You can do this with just a few simple steps. Open the Account settings on the Netflix app > Select Viewing Activity > View. Here, the entire list of everything you've viewed on this profile is available, with an option to delete it. Now doesn't this change how you watch Netflix?
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460