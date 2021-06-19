Netflix Tips And Tricks: Five Hacks That Would Change Your Binge-Watching Experience

Netflix Hack 1: Skip Intro Without Skipping Intro

Netflix series can be quite gripping at times, leading to the binge-watch experience. But do you ever get tired of hitting the skip intro button every time an episode starts? Or waiting for the countdown to the next episode? What if we told you, you don't have to do it at all, letting you have that seamless binge-watch experience?

This can be done with the Netflix AutoSkip extension for your browser. Once added to Netflix, you'll find Skip Options like Intro & Recap and Next Episode Countdown. You can select any of your choice and bid adieu to manually skipping the countdown or the intro button.

Netflix Hack 2: Netflix Viewing Comfortably, In All Angles

Watching Netflix, especially binge-watching it is surely fun. Generally, you would prefer switching to watching the streaming platform on your laptop as you get a larger viewing area. However, if you want to sleep and watch it or get the laptop to a comfortable position can be quite a task. We've all had that experience of having the laptop hitting our head while trying to get into a comfortable position.

This can be taken care of with an app called Netflix Flip! As the name suggests, The Netflix Flip app allows you to rotate the Netflix screen to which angle you want. This feature can give you a comfortable viewing experience, even if you're sleeping sideways. The Netflix Flip can be download directly from your browser.

Netflix Hack 3: Use Netflix Codes Instead Of Scrolling For Content

The content on Netflix can be overwhelming sometimes, confusing you on what to watch. While the Netflix suggestions are pretty good, sometimes you just end up scrolling through the app, unable to find anything that clicks. There's a way to handle this as well. You can simply type in a Netflix Code here, getting access to a particular genre of content.

For instance, if you're in the mood for comedies, there's a code for that. Or you want to watch a Hindi movie - there's a Netflix code for that too. We've also compiled a list of Netflix code for every genre, language, and mood, which you can find here.

Netflix Hack 4: How To Subtly Watch Netflix, Even During Office Hours?

Breaks between work are something we all need. And what better break than opening Netflix to simply scroll through or finish up the last 15 minutes of that episode? However, things could be quite tricking if you're doing this at work. Worry not, the Helium app can take care of this. The Helium app lets you multitask, giving you a picture-in-picture view of Netflix, while you work away in the background!

Netflix Hack 5: Deleting Your Netflix Watch History

Let's admit it, not everyone is going to be okay in showing off their watch history on Netflix. This is especially true if you're using your friend's account or sharing your account with your parents. This is where deleting your watch history on Netflix comes in handy. You can do this with just a few simple steps. Open the Account settings on the Netflix app > Select Viewing Activity > View. Here, the entire list of everything you've viewed on this profile is available, with an option to delete it. Now doesn't this change how you watch Netflix?