    Netflix Secret Codes To Find Hidden Movies; Here’s How To Use

    By
    |

    Netflix is the go-to platform for entertainment now. As people are advised to stay indoors, it has opened a new realm in the entertainment world, brought closer by OTT platforms like Netflix. The number of series and movies on Netflix can be overwhelming, especially when you're confused about what to watch. Here are some Netflix secret codes that give access to hidden movies.

    Netflix Secret Codes Explained

    What better way to pass time over the weekend than staying indoors and watching new movies (or re-watching a few old ones) on Netflix. Moreover, now that the IPL 2021 season has been suspended, Netflix has surged in popularity for its massive content offering.

    However, it can be a bit difficult to find the exact movie you're looking for. Sometimes, you might not be sure of what you want to watch, but you may be looking for a particular genre. You might simply type action movies, adventure, rom-com, sci-fi, and so on - and Netflix will throw you a gazillion of options to watch. But what if we told you there's an easier way to find movies on Netflix, including hidden ones.

    Yes, there are a couple of hidden movies on Netflix that might not pop up on the search result. This is where the Netflix secret codes for hidden movies come in handy. And before you think these are cheat codes to get Netflix movies for free - you're wrong. You will still need a Netflix subscription to access these codes and movies.

    List Of Netflix secret Codes

    Here's the complete list of Netflix secret codes to find movies, even the hidden ones:

    48744: War movies

    7424: Anime

    10702: Soy movies

    67673: Disney movies

    10118: Superhero movies

    6384: Sad movies

    6839: Documentaries

    9875: Crime documentaries

    5349: Historical documentaries

    4006: Military documentaries

    13335: Musicals

    59433: Disney musical movies

    75804: Vampire horror movies

    75405: Zombie horror movies

    42023: Supernatural horror movies

    1568: Action, sci-fi movies

    9744: Fantasy movies

    1694: Sci-fi horror movies

    29809: Classic dramas

    47147: Classic sci-fi movies

    46588: Classic thrillers movies

    48744: Classic war movies

    47465: Classic westerns

    5475: Romantic comedies

    1255: Romantic dramas

    31273: Classic romantic movies

    502675: Romantic favorites

    5695: Korean movies

    1133133: Turkish movies

    10398: Japanese movies

    3761: African movies

    3960: Chinese movies

    58741: Spanish movies

    10463: Bollywood movies

    8221: Italian movies

    52117: British shows

    26146: Crime TV shows

    67879: Korean shows

    25804: Military TV shows

    Netflix Secret Codes FAQs

    Can I use these codes to access Netflix movies for free?

    No, you will need a Netflix account to access these codes and movies.

    How to use Netflix secret codes?

    Open the Netflix app on your TV/mobile > Search > Type the code of your choice. The search results will provide the content you're looking for.

    What are Netflix secret codes?

    Netflix secret codes are basically access to the categories and sub-categories created by Netflix. You can type these codes to find a particular genre of content.

    Do the Netflix secret codes work on the mobile app?

    Yes, the Netflix secret codes can be accessed on the mobile app.

    What are the plans available to get Netflix subscription?

    There are several plans available. You can find the complete list with this link.

    Friday, May 7, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
