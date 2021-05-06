Netflix Secret Codes To Find Hidden Movies; Here’s How To Use Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is the go-to platform for entertainment now. As people are advised to stay indoors, it has opened a new realm in the entertainment world, brought closer by OTT platforms like Netflix. The number of series and movies on Netflix can be overwhelming, especially when you're confused about what to watch. Here are some Netflix secret codes that give access to hidden movies.

Netflix Secret Codes Explained

What better way to pass time over the weekend than staying indoors and watching new movies (or re-watching a few old ones) on Netflix. Moreover, now that the IPL 2021 season has been suspended, Netflix has surged in popularity for its massive content offering.

However, it can be a bit difficult to find the exact movie you're looking for. Sometimes, you might not be sure of what you want to watch, but you may be looking for a particular genre. You might simply type action movies, adventure, rom-com, sci-fi, and so on - and Netflix will throw you a gazillion of options to watch. But what if we told you there's an easier way to find movies on Netflix, including hidden ones.

Yes, there are a couple of hidden movies on Netflix that might not pop up on the search result. This is where the Netflix secret codes for hidden movies come in handy. And before you think these are cheat codes to get Netflix movies for free - you're wrong. You will still need a Netflix subscription to access these codes and movies.

List Of Netflix secret Codes

Here's the complete list of Netflix secret codes to find movies, even the hidden ones:

48744: War movies

7424: Anime

10702: Soy movies

67673: Disney movies

10118: Superhero movies

6384: Sad movies

6839: Documentaries

9875: Crime documentaries

5349: Historical documentaries

4006: Military documentaries

13335: Musicals

59433: Disney musical movies

75804: Vampire horror movies

75405: Zombie horror movies

42023: Supernatural horror movies

1568: Action, sci-fi movies

9744: Fantasy movies

1694: Sci-fi horror movies

29809: Classic dramas

47147: Classic sci-fi movies

46588: Classic thrillers movies

48744: Classic war movies

47465: Classic westerns

5475: Romantic comedies

1255: Romantic dramas

31273: Classic romantic movies

502675: Romantic favorites

5695: Korean movies

1133133: Turkish movies

10398: Japanese movies

3761: African movies

3960: Chinese movies

58741: Spanish movies

10463: Bollywood movies

8221: Italian movies

52117: British shows

26146: Crime TV shows

67879: Korean shows

25804: Military TV shows

Netflix Secret Codes FAQs

Can I use these codes to access Netflix movies for free?

No, you will need a Netflix account to access these codes and movies.

How to use Netflix secret codes?

Open the Netflix app on your TV/mobile > Search > Type the code of your choice. The search results will provide the content you're looking for.

What are Netflix secret codes?

Netflix secret codes are basically access to the categories and sub-categories created by Netflix. You can type these codes to find a particular genre of content.

Do the Netflix secret codes work on the mobile app?

Yes, the Netflix secret codes can be accessed on the mobile app.

What are the plans available to get Netflix subscription?

There are several plans available. You can find the complete list with this link.

Best Mobiles in India