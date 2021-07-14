Just In
How To Lock Your Netflix Profile To Maintain Privacy
Are you a Netflix subscriber? If so, you might have friends and family members asking you to share the Netflix ID and password to watch content in your account in order to save the subscription fee to the OTT platform. However, when you share a single account with multiple users, then it is not possible to maintain privacy.
If you find yourself in this situation and want to keep your Netflix profile safe, then you can do so with the profile lock option available on the OTT platform. Get to know how to lock your Netflix profile to keep your watch history private from here. This way, no other user will be able to sneak in and find out what content you are watching. You can secure it with a password and only intended people can check out on the profile.
How To Lock Your Netflix Profile?
Follow the steps below to lock your Netflix profile. It will take only a few minutes to lock the profile. For this, you should head to the Netflix web version. Take a look at the steps below to secure your Netflix account.
Step 1: Open the Netflix website and log in with your username and password.
Step 2: Now, the page will display all the user profiles you have created. Tap on the desired profile you wish to lock.
Step 3: Here, you need to choose the Account option with the profile picture that is displayed at the top right corner.
Step 4: Scroll down to get the option 'Profile & Parental Controls'.
Step 5: The option will be accompanied by a small inverted triangle and you need to tap on it for more options.
Step 6: There will be a Profile Lock option. Just choose it and enter the Netflix password to authenticate the same.
Step 7: Set a 4-digit PIN on your profile and confirm the passcode to set the lock.
That's it! Your Netflix profile will be secured with a PIN and only when you key in the PIN, you will be able to access the content you are watching, thereby maintaining the much-needed privacy.
