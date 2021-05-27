Netflix ‘Play Something’ Button Rolls Out To Android Devices News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Netflix came up with the shuffle play button called 'Play Something' for all its TV users across the world. With this feature, those users who are tired of using its buttons to scroll through the content can use it to decide what to watch. The feature will play a show or film depending on their preferences.

The Netflix Play Something feature is a quick shortcut that will bypass the decision-making process. Following TVs, it looks like the company will roll out this feature on Android smartphones globally. If you are an Android user who is a part of the test, then you will see the pop-up button in your app. Notably, the Play Something feature is available on both kid and adult profiles.

How To Use Netflix Play Something

When you choose 'Play Something' on Netflix, the streaming platform will play a new series or film or something that you are watching already. It will know that you have an unfinished series or film and you might want to revisit to complete watching it. Also, it will not play a series or film that you have already watched. It is based on your watching habits and will play something different or random based on your previous preferences.

If you receive this feature on your Android smartphone, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open Netflix on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Press the Play Something button under your profile.

Step 3: It will play a new series or film for you.

Step 4: Press the 'Play Something Else" button to go to the next show.

Step 5: Press the Exit button at the top left corner of the screen to turn off the feature.

The Play Something button can also be seen on the menu at the left of the Netflix homepage. It is designed to play around 75 shows. Netflix touts that users will mostly skip only a few of these shows.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the Netflix Play Something feature will take to you a hidden gem or something that doesn't suit your taste that you may not try this feature ever again. You will get the know the answer only when you start using this feature.

