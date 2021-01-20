Netflix Shuffle Play To Arrive In 2021 To Let You Decide On What To Watch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Netflix is one of the popular video streaming services across the world. It has a collection of movies and TV shows for users to watch. Despite the vast collection of content, quite often you could think that you aren't able to decide on what content you want to watch. In that case, the Netflix feature, which was under testing could help you.

New Feature Under Testing

Notably, the Netflix Shuffle Play feature was under testing last year. Now, it looks like the video streaming service is all set to rollout this feature for its users all over the world.

At the time of announcing its Q4 earnings, Netflix revealed that it is testing a new feature is capable of giving users the ability to choose a title to watch instantly rather than asking them to browse. As per the company, the Shuffle Play feature will be live for all Netflix users in the first half of 2021.

Netflix Shuffle Play Details

While Netflix has not revealed the actual name of this feature that will ease the job for users to decide what they need to watch on the streaming service, a report by TechCrunch reveals that it is the Shuffle Play feature.

As per the report, the Shuffle Play feature has been in testing since August last year for the Netflix TV app. There will be a Shuffle Play button, which appears just below the Netflix profiles. The publication has also spotted the Shuffle Play button in the menu bar of Netflix on TV.

As per the description of this feature, "Shuffle Play will let you watch everything on Netflix and find things for you to watch based on your preferences. Already, Netflix recommends movies and TV shows depending on what you've watched previously or what you're watching currently. It is likely expected to throw a refreshing experience to you as it will shuffle your entire Netflix feed to provide you with different content.

Previously, Netflix experimented with playing random episodes from TV shows. This feature plays any episode from a TV show. However, it will work only on TV shows that don't follow a chronological timeline.

Best Mobiles in India