Netflix To Skip Advertisements In Kids’ Programs; Is It Enough To Attract Parents To Subscribe? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is working on making its subscription plans more affordable. For the same, Netflix is rumored to bring in ads for all its subscription plans. In the latest news, Netflix is said to follow Disney+'s steps and skip ads for kids' content.

Netflix Ads Coming Soon But Not For Kids Programs

Rumors of Netflix working on ad-based plans have been around for a while. Many believe this would drop the price of the subscription plans despite hampering the overall viewing experience. But the ads might skip kid's programming, a new report by Bloomberg suggests.

The report states that Netflix told partners that kids' programs would stay ad-free - just like rival Disney+. The move might further lure parents and guardians to subscribe to Netflix, many of whom are staying away due to its expensive subscription.

Ad- and commercial-free content for kids has been the need of the hour as it is exploitive. Google and YouTube have paid millions of dollars in fines for showing targeted advertisements on children's content as it violates privacy laws. Netflix might avoid the same by skipping ads for its kids' content.

Netflix Ad-Based Plans In India

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was previously quoted saying the lack of subscribers in India is 'frustrating'. The stiff competition from Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and regional streaming platforms like Voot are preferred in India for their diverse content and cheaper plans.

Netflix has been aiming to change this by offering cheaper plans with ads placed in the content. A couple of new reports state that Netflix Original moves would initially stay ad-free. This would appease filmmakers and producers, and also subscribers to watch high-budget movies ad-free.

That said, Netflix Original series like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and others might still have ads placed in them. Presently, Netflix's basic mobile plans start from Rs. 149. The ad-based subscription plans might drop the price, which could further up the competition against other streaming platforms.

Best Mobiles in India