Netflix Launches Kids Mystery Box Feature And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Netflix, the popular streaming service has launched a new Kids Mystery Box feature for TV users worldwide. This feature provides a fun and safe space for kids to find out about their next favorite series or films. Some of the auditions include the Gabby's Dollhouse, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Boss Baby: Back In The Crib and more.

Furthermore, Netflix has announced that it will expand the language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard Of Hearing (SDH). This has been introduced right in time on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

Netflix Kids Mystery Box

The Kids Mystery Box feature lets users discover movies and shows that are appropriate for their age. The feature can be accessed easily via kids profiles in a few simple steps. You can follow the steps below to access the Kids Mystery Box feature.

Step 1: Log in to a kid's profile.

Step 2: Find out the kids 'Favorite Row' at the top of the app's homepage.

Step 3: Go to the sparkly 'Mystery Box' to find out a title that is new.

That's it! It will display the family-appropriate movies and shows for kids to enjoy. With this feature, users can save time in scrolling to know what to watch.

Netflix Language Accessibility Tools

Starting May and going forward to 2023, Netflix Audio Descriptions and Subtitles will be available in over 20 additional languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and French. The streaming service has announced that the same to provide all their users the ability to view their lives reflected on the screen irrespective of the language they speak or their abilities.

Netflix is further adding new badges for shows and movies that have SHD and AD on both iOS and the web, thereby making it easier to spot this type of content. Also, the streaming service has launched the first-ever collection called "Celebrating Disability with Dimension". With over 50 shows, and films with stories and characters about people with disabilities. We need to wait for these features to be rolled out to all users worldwide and get to enjoy these features and offer a superior user experience.

