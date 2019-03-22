ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    AMD Radeon datacenter GPUs to power Google's ambitious Stadia gaming streaming service

    Here is everything you need to know

    By
    |

    Google recently announced Stadia, Google's own cloud-based gaming service, where users can play AAA titles on a Chromebook or a smartphone using high-speed internet connection.

    AMD Radeon datacenter GPUs to power Google's ambitious Stadia project

     

    AMD has now announced that cloud-optimized Radeon datacenter GPUs will power Google's Stadia cloud gaming service. The GPUs on Google Stadia servers will be capable of handling demanding titles.

    What is Google Stadia?

    Google Stadia is the search giant's latest venture, which lets users play high-end AAA games on a smartphone, tablet, notebook, Chromebook, and an entry-level laptop. Stadia can offer 4K HDR video game streaming @ 60fps and in the future, Stadia will be able to stream games in true 8K resolution @60fps.

    The only requirement for the Stadia is a high-speed internet connection with low latency. Google will use AMD GPU and CPU to render games in a remote location, which will be streamed like a YouTube video.

    AMD Radeon datacenter GPUs to power Google's ambitious Stadia project

    Google has also announced a new Stadia controller with Wi-Fi connectivity, which connects directly into the server to offer the best possible experience. The controller comes with a dedicated screenshot button and a Google Assistant button for one-touch access, and the overall design looks refreshing compared to a standard gaming controller.

    AMD GPU features

    Streaming requires a lot of processing capabilities and advanced technologies to tackle unique datacenter challenges from security to scalability. That's why Google has chosen AMD's optimized datacenter GPUs - featuring fast, efficient HBM2 memory and critical datacenter features - for the platform.

     

    AMD GPUs will also support Google by offering software development tools like the AMD Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP), Linux-based, open-source Vulkan driver to help game developers optimize future titles to run on the new GPU-powered platform.

    Using RGP, developers can visualize how their application utilizes the GPU and track each rendered frame in real-time, allowing for easy and efficient debugging and optimization through the interoperable RenderDoc debug software.

    Read More About: google stadia amd gaming news
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue