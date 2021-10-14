AMD Radeon RX 6600 Entry-Level 1080p-Class GPU Launched: Should You Get One? News oi-Vivek

AMD has launched yet another 1080p-class graphics card -- the Radeon RX 6600, which uses the same GPU as the slightly expensive RX 600 XT. The latter runs at a slightly lower clock speed with fewer compute units. As one can expect, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is more than capable of handling most modern AAA titles at 1080p resolution and max graphics settings without any issue.

Just like every other RX 6000 series graphics card from AMD, the Radeon RX 6600 is also based on RDNA2 architecture with support for real-time ray-tracing. However, if you are keen on ray-tracing performance, then it is best to consider something from NVIDIA's arsenal, as the red team hasn't been that good when it comes to ray-tracing performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is powered by the Navi 23 GPU which offers 1792 stream processors, and 28 compute units, which is slightly less than the 32 compute units on the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The GPU has a base clock speed of 2044MHz and a boost clock speed of 2491MHz.

Coming to the raw performance, the Radeon RX 6600 offers 7.3 TFLOPS FP32 performance with a massive 11.06 billion capacitors. The GPU is manufactured by TSMC 7nm architecture, and it offers 8GB GDDR6 video memory with 14 Gbps memory speed and 128-bit BUS memory width.

In most titles, the Radeon RX 6600 is expected to offer similar performance as the NVIDIA RTX 3060, which is also a similarly priced graphics card. However, in terms of pure ray-tracing performance, the RTX 3060 might take a lead. Stay tuned for the full review of the Radeon RX 6600 to learn more about the real-world performance of the latest budget graphics card from AMD.

Pricing And Availability

AMD Radeon RX 6600 will be available for Rs. 26,490 (without taxes) in India from October 2021. The graphics card will be available via various AMD board partners like ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, and Yeston. Similarly, there will also be pre-built PCs with the Radeon RX 6600 GPU.

