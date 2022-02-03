Just In
AMD RDNA 3 Graphics Cards Confirmed To Launch In 2022 Along With Zen 4 CPUs
AMD's boss has confirmed that the GPUs based on RDNA 3 architecture will launch in 2022. Along with the next-generation GPUs, Dr. Lisa Su has also confirmed that the brand will also introduce Zen 4 CPUs. AMD is likely to launch RDNA 3 architecture-based GPUs under Radeon RX 7000 series while the Zen 4 series will come under the AMD Radeon 7000 series of processors.
Official Statement From Dr. Lisa Su
Demand for our product is very strong, and we look forward to another year of significant growth and share gains as we ramp our current products and launch our next wave of Zen 4 CPUs and RDNA 3 GPUs. We have also made significant investments to secure the capacity needed to support our growth in 2022 and beyond.
What To Expect From AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Of GPUs?
The company has already confirmed that the Zen 3 GPUs will be manufactured using a more advanced node and we believe that the Radeon RX 7000 series of GPUs will be manufactured by TSMC using either 6nm or 5nm node, which makes them power-efficient. The company is also expected to improve the ray-tracing performance, especially when compared to the Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs.
The Zen 3 series of GPUs are also said to be the first set of graphics processors to offer a multi-chip modular design, which should again improve the performance, especially on high-end SKUs. We expect the company to offer at least three GPUs which will be internally known as Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33, where the Navi 31 will be the most powerful GPU of the lot.
What To Expect From AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Of CPUs?
AMD Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will be based on Zen 4 architecture and will offer more cache and improved performance when compared to current generation AMD CPUs. On top of that, the Zen 4 CPUs are also expected to be manufactured using more modern 5nm nodes, which should make them even more power-efficient and should help deliver more performance per watt.
These CPUs are expected to pack more cache, higher clock speed, and the high-end SKUs are likely to offer a record number of CPU cores, especially the desktop models to deliver top-tier single-core and multi-core performance. Do note that, the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will use a different platform with a new socket. Hence, previous-generation motherboards will not work with Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.
