Just In
- 5 min ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple iPhone 6S Up For Sale At Rs. 21,999
-
- 35 min ago OnePlus 7T Next Update To Add 960fps@720P Slow-Motion, 4K Video Recording
- 1 hr ago Realme C2 Receives Digital Wellbeing, Optimized Smart Assistance Via New Update
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers On Samsung Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports NBA India Games 2019: Iconic Playoff Moments in Indiana Pacers franchise history
- News Ex Bidhannagar Mayor and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta likely to join BJP on Tuesday
- Movies Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi In A Single Frame; Picture Leaves Fans Overjoyed!
- Lifestyle 4 Amazing DIY Face Serums For Dry Skin
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants In Detail: Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- Finance Saudi Arabia Warns Of Oil Prices Soaring To "Unimaginably High Numbers"
- Travel 24 Best Places To Visit In Winter In South India
- Education Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes: Top 13 Quotes That Inspire Students
AMD To Host GameOn Gaming Event Next Month In Hyderabad
AMD has officially confirmed that it will be hosting the 4th edition of the annual gaming event -- GameOn 2019 from October 12 to 13 In Hyderabad, India. At this event, the company will showcase its latest CPUs and GPUs, where visitors can get hands-on experience.
The company has partnered with other tech-brands like Sony, HTC, and Samsung to offer a unique gaming experience. Besides, AMD has also joined hands with Playmax Interactive -- an esports partner to host the finale for the games like CS: GO, DOTA2, PUBG, and Fortnite.
The company has already received registrations from over 200 players and 30 teams, where the finale will be broadcasted live on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
The company will also have recruitment booths, where participants can upload their resume by scanning the QR code and select users will get an opportunity to grow their carrier in esports.
Winners can take home a cash price of Rs. 2,000,000 and a gaming rig powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU. Attendees can witness and experience the latest gaming titles and can also experience VR titles powered by the HTC VIVE VR headset.
The company has also released a short teaser on what to expect from the GameOn 2019 event. The teaser suggests that attendees can test out the latest gaming titles like Tom Clancy's GhostRecon, Borderland 3, and Gears 5.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday - Sunday, October 12-13, 2019
- Time: 10:30 A.M onwards
- Venue: Comic On, HITEX Convention Centre, Hyderabad
Register For The AMD GameOn 2019 Here
-
37,999
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
43,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
18,999
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875
-
29,900