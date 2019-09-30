ENGLISH

    AMD To Host GameOn Gaming Event Next Month In Hyderabad

    By
    |

    AMD has officially confirmed that it will be hosting the 4th edition of the annual gaming event -- GameOn 2019 from October 12 to 13 In Hyderabad, India. At this event, the company will showcase its latest CPUs and GPUs, where visitors can get hands-on experience.

    AMD To Host GameOn Gaming Event Next Month In Hyderabad

     

    The company has partnered with other tech-brands like Sony, HTC, and Samsung to offer a unique gaming experience. Besides, AMD has also joined hands with Playmax Interactive -- an esports partner to host the finale for the games like CS: GO, DOTA2, PUBG, and Fortnite.

    The company has already received registrations from over 200 players and 30 teams, where the finale will be broadcasted live on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

    The company will also have recruitment booths, where participants can upload their resume by scanning the QR code and select users will get an opportunity to grow their carrier in esports.

    Winners can take home a cash price of Rs. 2,000,000 and a gaming rig powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU. Attendees can witness and experience the latest gaming titles and can also experience VR titles powered by the HTC VIVE VR headset.

    The company has also released a short teaser on what to expect from the GameOn 2019 event. The teaser suggests that attendees can test out the latest gaming titles like Tom Clancy's GhostRecon, Borderland 3, and Gears 5.

    Event Details

    • Date: Saturday - Sunday, October 12-13, 2019
    • Time: 10:30 A.M onwards
    • Venue: Comic On, HITEX Convention Centre, Hyderabad

    Register For The AMD GameOn 2019 Here

    Read More About: amd gaming news computers
    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
