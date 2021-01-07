Amkette 4K Evo Fox GameBox Launched In India With 4K Playback Support News oi-Vivek

Amkette, the brand known for smartphone and PC accessories, has officially launched an Android-powered 4K game box -- 4K Evo Fox GameBox in India. Though it is nowhere as powerful as the Xbox or the PS, it comes with a much lower price tag when compared to those gaming consoles.

4K Evo Fox GameBox is an Android box, which can be connected to any television or a monitor with an HDMI port. The device is based on Android 9 OS and comes with Google Play Store, allowing users to install lakhs of apps and games without issue.

Besides the regular Android games, the 4K Evo Fox GameBox can also emulate retro games, and the same can also be played using the controller that comes bundled with the Android box.

The device is powered by a quad-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot with support for memory expansion of up to 128GB. It also has two USB-A ports that support external storage devices like pen drives and hard disks.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, the 4K Evo Fox GameBox also supports dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. In the retail package, the company includes 6 Axis voice-enabled air remote, Evo Fox Elite Pro wireless gamepad, HDMI cable, and power adapter.

Amkette 4K EvoFoxGameBox Pricing And Availability

The Amkette 4K Evo Fox GameBox comes with a retail price of Rs. 9,999 and will be available via Amkette India's official website and Flipkart. For a limited time, the 4K Evo Fox GameBox will be available for Rs. 8,999.

The Amkette 4K Evo Fox GameBox looks like an interesting product, for those, who want a little more than a streaming device. Given it comes with a wireless gaming controller, which can be used with any smartphone or laptop, the package does look interesting.

Best Mobiles in India