Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile Shutting Down in May News oi -Anu Joy

Electronic Arts has announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be shut down in May 2023, just a year after it launched. The company is also pulling the plug on the development of its Battlefield mobile game.

EA Kills Apex Legends Mobile

In a news post, EA stated that shutting down the popular mobile game was a "mutual decision" with its development partner. "Despite Apex Mobile's strong start, the ongoing experience was not going to meet the expectations of our players," the company added.

From today onwards, players will not be able to make in-app purchases with real money. The game will also be pulled out from all web stores. From May 1, 2023, users will no longer be able to play Apex Legends Mobile.

But wait, there's more disappointing news for Apex Legends fans. Players who have dropped some cash into the mobile game will not get any refunds, according to the terms of the EA User Agreement.

"Respawn and the Apex Legends team remain excited about mobile as a platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players there in the future," states EA in its news post. This company assures that Apex Legends will continue to be available on PC and consoles.

Battlefield Mobile Development Shut Down

EA also announced that it has decided to halt the development of the ongoing Battlefield mobile game. The company will be pivoting from its current strategy and is working on Battlefield 2042 instead. "We're hard at work at evolving Battlefield 2042, and are in pre-production on our future Battlefield experiences at our studios across the globe," EA declared.

EA's CEO Andrew Wilson said in the company's earnings call, "As we look at the mobile market, the biggest new launches that are seeing the most success are the ones that are deeply connected to a broader franchise." He added that the company "plans to reimagine a connected Apex mobile experience in the future."

Going by Wilson's statements, it appears that EA may utilize some aspects of Apex Legends and Battlefield to ultimately incorporate them into future mobile games.

Best Mobiles in India