Apex Legends Mobile Officially Coming To Android And iOS On 17th May 2022

Apex Legends Mobile is finally coming to Android and iOS devices on 17th May 2022. Apex Legends is a free battle-royale-style video game currently available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The game is finally getting ported to Android and iOS devices and is expected to see an increase in the number of active Apex Legends gamers post the launch.

The smartphone gaming market has seen phenomenal growth since the launch of PUBG Mobile. Hence, a lot of game developers are now porting their latest titles, especially the battle royale-style games to Android and iOS platforms. Apex Legends Mobile will compete against the likes of COD: Mobile and BGMI in India.

How Does Free Games Make Money?

Most popular battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, COD: Mobile and even the upcoming Apex Legends Mobile are free-to-play titles. One can download the game for free and play it with friends and family. How will the studios that spend millions of dollars to develop these games make money? It's through in-game purchases.

Although these games are mostly free, these titles do offer an option to buy in-app items such as costumes, weapons, and other things. Users who are really into the game do spend some money to get these items to stand out from the crowd and also to get an added advantage. Apex Legends Mobile will also follow the same strategy to make money from Android and iOS device users.

So close. Just out of reach. Apex Legends Mobile is launching May 17!



Help the community unlock the pre-registration rewards:



Android - pre-register now! https://t.co/IB2byHq93p

iOS - sign up here for pre-reg updates: https://t.co/A0s3xZpbQK pic.twitter.com/aL5pyXwRAn — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) May 11, 2022

Apex Legends Mobile For Android Devices

Apex Legends Mobile is coming to both Android smartphones and tablets starting 17th May 2022. The Apex Legends Mobile Android version is likely to be around 2GB in size and will be available on Google Play Store for eligible devices. Again, for a smooth Apex Legends Mobile gaming experience, make sure that you have a modern Android device with a good processor.

Apex Legends Mobile For iOS Devices

Apex Legends Mobile will also be available for Apple iPhones and iPads starting 17th May 2022, and the same will be available for free via Apple App Store. Again, the game is expected to be around 2GB in size, and make sure that your iPhone or an iPad is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for easy download.

