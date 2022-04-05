ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is PUBG/BGMI Getting Banned In India, Again?

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile is known as Battlegrounds Mobile India and is one of the most popular battle royale smartphone games in the country. The title made a comeback in India after getting banned along with a few Chinese games and apps due to its relationship with Tencent, which is a Chinese brand.

     
    Is PUBG/BGMI Getting Banned In India, Again?

    According to a report by IANS, a non-profit organization named PRAHAR has now called for a ban on PUBG/BGMI in India, citing national interest. While this is not the first time an organization wants to ban PUBG in India, this is definitely the latest one.

    PRAHAR is an Assam-based non-profit organization that aims to provide primary education to rural and tea tribes. As of now, it is unclear why the organization is citing a ban on PUBG/BGMI, especially considering the fact that the game made a comeback and said it is now following all the guidelines set by the Govt of India.

    PUBG/BGMI Will Be Banned In India?

    As of now, the chances of PUBG/BGMI getting banned in India are very slim, as the game is likely to be in compliance with India's digital rules and regulations, and is also said to be storing the user information in data centers located within the country.

    Is PUBG/BGMI Getting Banned In India, Again?

    PUBG/BGMI Alternatives In India

    Even if PUBG/BGMI gets banned in India, there are currently a lot of alternatives that offer battle royale-style gameplay such as COD: Mobile. However, despite having alternatives, there are a few players, who have been playing PUBG for years, and they won't like to lose all their in-game progress.

    Do note that, there is also the next-generation game from Krafton -- PUBG: New State, which offers much better graphics and is also has more features when compared to BGMI. However, PUBG: New State is a graphics-intensive game that requires a powerful smartphone to get smooth gameplay, unlike BGMI, which can be played even on entry-level devices.

     

    Do note that, the Govt did ban a fresh set of Chinese apps and games in India. While there are persistent requests from various organizations to ban PUBG/BGMI in India, the Govt does not seems to be interested in re-banning the game in the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: pubg bgmi news games
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 19:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X