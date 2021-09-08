PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update Teased With Yarilo Invading Matrix: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile might be banned in India, but it has continued to rise to popularity for its feature-rich gaming experience. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is right around the corner and developer Tencent has released a teaser for the same. The upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is set to bring out several upgrades, including new maps and modes.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update Teaser

Tencent took to its social media platforms like Twitter to release the new poster for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. After the success of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update, we can expect to see several such upgrades on the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. For instance, the Vikendi map, which is quite popular among gamers might return with this new update.

"Yarilo are invading Erangel, the Cell Matrix is unleashed, and things are about to get more exciting than ever before! Do you have what it takes to survive in Version 1.6? You'll find out soon!" says PUBG Mobile's tweet on the upcoming update. This also means we can expect to see lots of new content with the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update.

Yarilo are invading Erangel, the Cell Matrix is unleashed, and things are about to get more exciting than ever before! Do you have what it takes to survive in Version 1.6? You'll find out soon! #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/nW2UjPM2fR — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 7, 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update: What To Expect?

The gaming community has been discussing what to expect from the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. For one, the Vikendi 2.0 Map has been tipped to make a comeback with this update. Looking back, developer Tencent took down this popular back way back with the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update. Now, the Vikendi 2.0 map is said to come back with the 1.6 updates, bringing back its frosty climatic conditions and other setups.

Apart from this, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is also said to bring back the Evo Ground Modes. Tipsters say the upcoming PUBG Mobile update will bring back various modes to the game, including the Evo Ground mode. Since players have enjoyed playing the Infection mode, the Evo Ground will also be making a comeback.

Additionally, Payload 2.0 mode and Survive Till Dawn might also make a return with the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. Reports also say Krafton and Tencent are working on bringing in a completely new mode as well. This could be the Flora Menace that will offer features like Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and Dynahex Supplies. We'll know more in the coming days.

