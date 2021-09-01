PUBG New State Coming To India: Pre-Registration Opens For Android And iOS Devices News oi-Vivek

Crafton has officially confirmed that PUBG New State will soon be available in India. The company has also opened up pre-registration for both Android and iOS devices. This means, unlike the BGMI, the PUBG New State will be available for both Android and iOS devices from day one.

The company has also launched standalone social media handles on Facebook and Instagram, where, Crafton will share all the updates related to the release of PUBG Mobile New State in India.

What Is PUBG New State And Different Is It From BGMI?

Just like Battle Grounds Mobile India, PUBG New State is also a battle-royale-style online game. Up to 100 players with various weapons will fight off each other, where the last remaining player will get chicken dinner.

The major difference between BGMI and PUBG New State is the graphics. According to Crafton, PUBG Mobile New State offers ultra-realistic graphics using technologies like global illumination. It also uses Vulcan graphics API to improve performance and optimize the overall gameplay.

Do note that, PUBG New State is rated for 16+, as it contains strong violence for Android devices with Google Play Store. However, the same title is rated for 12+ on Apple App Store, stating the game contains infrequent/mild realistic violence. Any iOS device running iOS/iPadOS 13 will support PUBG Mobile New State without any issue.

PUBG New State Launch Date In India

Though the company has confirmed the actual date for the launch of the PUBG New State, the App Store pre-registration states that the game is expected to launch on October 8. This means, PUBG Mobile New State is likely to launch on or before October 8 in India.

App Store page for the PUBG New State also confirms that the game will be 1.2GB in size. Just like BGMI, one might have to download additional files to fully unlock the game. PUBG Mobile New State will be a free game. However, there will be certain features, which can be bought using real money.

Pre-Registration Link For PUBG New State For Android

Pre-Registration Link For PUBG New State For iOS

