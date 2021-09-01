PUBG Mobile To BGMI Data Transfer To End For Facebook Users This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new online mobile battle royal game that replaced PUBG caught the trend in no time. At the time of its launch, Krafton, its developer, announced that PUBG users can transfer their data to BGMI and continue their gameplay.

Back then, the data transfer to BGMI was limited only to Facebook and Twitter accounts. This is because Google Play Games accounts do not support signing in from the embedded browsers. Now, Krafton has announced that it will soon stop the data transfer capability for players using the Facebook login method.

No More BGMI Data Transfer!

As per Krafton, it has stopped the BGMI data transfer from PUBG due to the changes in the policy update that is related to the Facebook SDK. It revealed that the login option to BGMI with a Facebook account in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled from October 5, 2021. The existing users with a Facebook login can transfer data until September 28, 2021.

For the data transfer, users need to log in to the mobile battle royal game using their Facebook account. However, they need to have the Facebook app installed on their device. After October 5, BGMI login via the Facebook app will not be possible if the app is not installed on the device.

Furthermore, the company said that additional changes will be informed to players via a push notification on the official website.

How To Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data To BGMI

If you want to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India before September 28, 2021, then you can check out the steps below. Notably, you will not get the attachments and in-game mails via this data transfer.

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India game app on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: After accepting the privacy policy, a title screen will appear where you can log in with your account.

Step 3: Choose between Facebook or Twitter login options.

Step 4: Now, you need to accept the Terms of Service.

Step 5: You will see the 'Account Data Transfer' prompt that will show up if you are in India. Click on Yes.

Step 6: Next, you will be asked to give your consent to transfer data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Tap on 'Yes, please continue.'

Step 7: Another consent will be asked to confirm that you know that the data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the PUBG Mobile operator to Krafton, which operates BGMI. Click on Yes.

Step 8: Provide the login ID and password of your Facebook or Twitter account that you wish to use for the login.

Step 9: The last Account Data Transfer prompt you to confirm the transfer data, tap on Yes over here.

Step 10: Your PUBG Mobile data will now be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

That's it! The process of data transfer between PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be complete. However, you will not be able to do the same post the deadline mentioned above similar to the Google login method.

Best Mobiles in India