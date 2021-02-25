PUBG: New State Trailer Released; Is This PUBG 2.0? News oi-Vivek

PUBG Studios has announced a brand new game in collaboration with KRAFTON, Inc called PUBG: New State, which is likely to be the PUBG 2.0 with improved graphics, gameplay, and much more. The studio has also released the trailer for the PUBG: New State, which gives us a peek into the in-game physics and gameplay.

The studio has already confirmed that PUBG: New State will be available for both Android and iOS devices. The game is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store, and the makers of the game have confirmed that the pre-ordering will also be available on iOS devices in the coming days.

If you pre-order PUBG: New State, the company will also provide permanent limited vehicle skin. As of now, the company has not confirmed the official launch date of PUBG: New State.

PUBG: New State GamePlay

According to the official trailer of PUBG: New State, the game will be set in the future (2051), and it is filled with a lot of new elements like drones, new vehicles, and more. Just like PUBG: Mobile, PUBG: New State will also be a battle royale style game, where 100 players will battle against each other unless one team or one person remains.

Phones That Support PUBG: New State

Any Android smartphone based on Android 6.0 or newer version can run PUBG: New State. In terms of hardware, the device has to have at least 2.5GB RAM, and probably a good process to handle the graphics requirement of the game. So, a user even with a mid-range Android smartphone should be able to play PUBG: New State without any issue, albeit, with a low graphics setting.

Is PUBG: New State Available In India?

No, as PUBG is still banned in India, you won't be able to play the new game, at least until the ban is lifted. If you are in India, you won't be able to pre-register for the game as well, which is a bummer.

