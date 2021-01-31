Asus Announces ROG Academy India: A Great Platform To Build Your Carrier In E-Sports News oi-Vivek

If you are an e-sports gamer, and planning to take that to the next level by participating in national and international tournaments, then Asus has a built a tailormade platform for you. Asus has announced ROG Academy in India, where, it will train PC gamers through a set curriculum.

Asus will choose a total of six players using a screening process, and these players will get the best training and skills that they need to compete in the e-sports world.

Asus ROG Academy is a year-long program with four sessions per quarter. In the first three months, these players will undergo a range of activities such as skill training, mentorship from the coach to teamwork, communication, and high-level concepts used in the highest level of competition. On top of that, Asus will also provide the participants with a high-end gaming RIG, which should offer the best gaming experience. And the company will even cover your internet charges.

ROG Academy in the first quarter will train "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" players. Upon the successful completion of the training, Asus will provide an Ex-Gratia of Rs. 100,000 to all the participants. On top of that, each player will get a monthly monitory compensation of Rs. 15,000 per month. These players will officially represent Asus for the first three months at various tournaments, and they can build their own team post three months.

Criteria To Apply For Asus ROG Academy

Anyone (both female and male) over the age of 16 can apply for ROG Academy. Gamers aged between 16 to 18 have to submit a § consent letter from their parents to participate in the program. The applications for ROG Academy can be applied online from February 1st to February 10th.

Once applied, there will be a screening process, where, applicants have to showcase their skills and talent in open tryouts, and a jury will select the top six participants.

Our Take On ROG Academy

India is a huge market when it comes to gaming. In fact, there has been a surge of 31 percent just in 2019 in the online gaming space. And currently, there are over 365 million online gamers in the country, and this number is likely to reach 440 million by 2022.

Some highly skilled e-sports enthusiasts might lack proper training and machinery (PC hardware), this is where programs like ROG Academy will play an important role. If you are a skilled player, platforms like ROG Academy can take you to the next level, and the company is providing a stipend, where you can earn while you learn. If you are into e-sports, especially CS: Go, then, you should apply to ROG Academy to get the best possible training and mentorship from the industry experts.

Apply For Asus ROG Academy Here

Best Mobiles in India