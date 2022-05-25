Just In
Asus Launches "Boundary Shattering" ROG Swift 500Hz Gaming Monitor
Asus's latest gaming monitor -- the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz is here and is currently the most advanced high refresh rate gaming monitor in the world with a whopping 500Hz refresh rate. Asus has been known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to high-end gaming monitors, and the company sets a new benchmark with the latest offering.
As the name suggests, the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz has a high refresh rate panel that can refresh 500 times per second, making the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz probably the best gaming monitor for gamers. The monitor is said to give an edge over the competition on titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege.
Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Design
The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz looks similar to some of the previous ROG Swift gaming monitors with a 240Hz or 360Hz refresh rate. The monitor offers a bezel-less design at the front, and it has a unique-looking stand at the bottom with copper accents, making it look unique. The monitor also has an extended I/O option including full-sized DisplayPort and HDMI ports.
Mic drop!🎤#ROGSwift500Hz is dedicated to Esports athletes who need the fastest eSports #GamingMonitor on the planet.🖥️ ⚡— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 24, 2022
☑️ 500Hz refresh rate.
☑️ #EsportsTN
☑️ G-SYNC Esports Mode + Reflex Analyzer.
Hit that link. ➡️ https://t.co/DrCq42Zn2e#500Hz @NVIDIAGeForce pic.twitter.com/5GVhxGCUD4
Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Specifications
The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz comes with a 24.1-inch 1920x1080p panel with Esports TN (E-TN) technology, which is said to deliver 60 percent better response time when compared to regular TN panels. The monitor also uses NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer and G-SYNC technologies to reduce input lag and screen stuttering.
The Asus ROG Swift 500Hz also has a custom enhanced Vibrance mode tuned for esports which is said to improve color science and vibrancy by allowing more light to travel through the LCD crystals. At least on paper, the ROG Swift 500Hz is currently the flagship gaming monitor with the highest possible refresh rate on a gaming monitor.
Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Pricing And Availability
As of now, there is no information on how much the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz might cost or when it will be available in India. However, considering the cutting-edge technology that it packs, don't expect the Asus ROG Swift 500Hz to be an affordable model. Asus is expected to announce more information about the ROG Swift 500Hz in the coming days.
