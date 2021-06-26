Battlegrounds Mobile India Tips: Best Sensitivity Settings For BGMI Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI as it's being referred to as is growing immensely popular. As an upgraded and revamped version of the PUBG Mobile India, the new game has won over gamers once again. Particularly, gamers are now curious to find out the best sensitivity settings for BGMI while using a gyroscope.

Best Sensitivity For Battleground Mobile India

To note, the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch will offer an HD-quality experience with several in-game features. For instance, gamers can tap into maps, characters, suits, and even weapons inspired by real life. Particularly under weapons, gamers can make use of the smartphone's in-built gyroscope to point and shoot.

To note, a gyroscope is a sensor measure and maintains orientation, very handy when you're locking your target on BGMI. Particularly, the gyroscope can be used to the maximum potential to enhance the reflexes, aim, and even for recoil controls. The best BGMI sensitivity settings are now available, with the game allowing it up to 400 percent. This further helps gamers to get better control of weapons like Beryl M762, AKM, and others.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI Best Sensitivity Settings

Here are some of the best BGMI sensitivity settings one can choose from. To note, these are the red dot or the holographic settings that are listed below. A scope already helps in locking on your target, which can further be enhanced with these settings, depending on the scope you have at hand.

One can start with 50-100 percent

80 to 120 percent on a 2x scope

15-25 percent on a 3x scope

10-20 percent on a 4x scope

5-10 percent on a 6x scope

3-10 percent on an 8x scope

BGMI Sensitivity Settings Without Gyroscope

Additionally, one can even make use of the camera sensitivity settings to enhance the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming experience. One can use these settings to either increase or decrease the movement of the character, which further helps in locking on your target.

First-person: 130-200 percent without a scope (FPP)

Third-person: 120-190 percent without scope (TPP)

The gyroscope sensor varies from one device to another. To note, these are the general sensitivity settings on BGMI, which again depends on your smartphone. If you have a game-centric smartphone with FHD+ resolution, these settings would be further enhanced.

