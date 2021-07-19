Battlegrounds Mobile India Releasing On iPhone: BGMI iOS Release Date Tipped For July 24 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is surely the talk of the town among gamers. While Android gamers are already enjoying the game, iOS users are still awaiting the official launch. BGMI iOS launch is one of the most discussed topics and Krafton seems to be putting an end to the wait. New reports suggest BGMI iOS could debut on July 24.

BGMI iOS Release Date

Rumors about the BGMI iOS launch date have been around for a while. Popular gaming streamers and gaming influencers have said the BGMI iOS release date will be out shortly. Moreover, Krafton has also posted on its website support section about the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch date but has refrained from giving us the precise date or time.

That said, a new rumor has been spinning on the internet now. This speculation suggests the BGMI iOS release date will happen on July 24, which is just a few days away from now. It's true that thousands, if not millions, of iPhone gamers, are waiting for the BGMI launch. However, the new leak is still a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.

BGMI iOS Download

Battlegrounds Mobile India coming to iOS is something many of us are waiting for. Krafton has also said that it would be releasing soon. So far, it's been confirmed that there would no pre-registrations for iOS users. This further puts iPhone gamers at ease as there won't be an additional waiting period as it happened with Android.

Looking back, the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations opened on Google Play on May 18. The game went live on June 17, precisely a month after the pre-registration. Now, it's been a month since BGMI arrived on Android and it's high time to let iOS gamers also experience it. If the latest leak is to be believed, we could have BGMI for iOS by this weekend!

Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to bring in several new experiences for gamers, despite being largely similar to PUBG Mobile. Moreover, gamers can recall their PUBG profile and data on BGMI, allowing them to retain their success score. With BGMI coming to iOS now, all gamers in the country will soon have access to it.

