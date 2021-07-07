Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Launch: When Will BGMI Release On iOS And How To Play It? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile India, as it's being referred to, is finally here. Krafton has officially released the game for Android users while iOS users are still waiting for the official launch. Further, Krafton hasn't made any official announcement regarding the iOS launch. However, BGMI iOS release date, download, and other queries are answered right here.

When Will BGMI Release On iOS?

This is probably one of the most asked questions right now. While Battlegrounds Mobile India has received its official launch on Android devices via Google Play, iOS users are still waiting. So far, there hasn't been any official pre-registration for iPhone users from Krafton for BGMI. Looking back, Krafton opened the pre-registration for BGMI on Google Play on May 17.

While Android users are significant in number, there are thousands if not millions of iOS users who are still awaiting an official BGMI release. Previous reports suggested the BGMI iOS release would happen on June 6, which was yesterday. However, no such development has happened, leaving players still waiting.

To note, many competitive players and gaming streamers prefer iOS devices to play PUBG Mobile India or Battlegrounds Mobile India. May believe that iOS offers a better streaming and gaming experience than Android. Hence, the iOS launch of BGMI is quite crucial at this point.

How To Play BGMI On iOS?

While the official launch is still under wraps, many are looking for other ways to play BGMI on iOS. Another most asked question is how to play BGMI on iOS. When PUBG Mobile was banned, people switched to applications like Tap Tap to get access to the banned game. Similarly, gamers are getting Tap Tap to play BGMI on iOS.

At the same time, gamers are trying to get the BGMI iOS APK download link to play the game on their iPhone or iPad. While these are interesting and accessible ways to play the game on iOS, it is recommended not to do so. Direct APK downloads and Tap Tap links could be malicious and could damage your device. The best we can do right now is wait for an official launch on iOS, which is expected to happen soon.

Best Mobiles in India