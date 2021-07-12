Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 Is Here: Royal Pass, Season 19 End Date, Other Details Explained News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch is here, bringing with it a new experience for gamers. As the PUBG Mobile India version, the new game has several new features to offer. Moreover, the Battlegrounds Mobile India season 20 date and the Battlegrounds Mobile India season 19 end date are revealed now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 Details

Krafton, the company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, has revealed the new royale pass and ranking system with the new season 20. Going into the details, the official website has confirmed the Battlegrounds Mobile India season 20 will begin on July 14 at 7:30 AM. Like always, the new season will bring in a new ranking system.

Also, the Battlegrounds Mobile India season 19 end date has been confirmed. Here, the BGMI season 19 will end on July 14 at 5:29:59 AM. This gives gamers about two hours to kickstart their game with the new season. As mentioned, there are going to be a couple of new changes with the Battlegrounds Mobile India season 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 Royal Pass Explained

The Battlegrounds Mobile India season 20 will include three seasons, which will be clubbed as one cycle. When gamers get their rewards, they can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. So, when a cycle ends, the next cycle will automatically begin like this: C2S1 > C2S2 > C3S3. Krafton says these seasons will run monthly and will be renamed M1, M2, and so on.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 has also a few updates regarding the royal pass. Krafton says the Battlegrounds Mobile India Royal Pass is going to be a seasonal benefit. Simply put, gamers can make use of the battle royal only till the end of the season. One can purchase the royal pass again after the new season begins.

This also means that gamers will need to claim all the rewards from the royal pass before the season ends. The upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India season 20 seems to promise several new experiences for gamers. However, if you're an iPhone user, you might still need to wait for the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch as it could still take some time!

