Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind: Date, Time, Prize Money, Qualified Teams Explained

The BMOC event will offer Rs. 2,00,00,000 prize money to the winner. The winner will also have an entry to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series. To note, the BMOC The Grind will go on from March 31 to April 17 and will be live-streamed on the BGMI YouTube channel from 5 PM onwards. Here's everything you need to know about BMOC The Grind.

BMOC The Grind Dates, Time

Battlegrounds Mobile India is published by Krafton, which is the same name behind top games like PUB Mobile. Krafton has scheduled the dates and time for the BMOC The Grind, which is listed below:

Qualifiers Round: This is the first stage of the BMOC The Grind event, which has already started and proceeded. The round began on March 31 and went on till April 3. All the teams that participated here were competing in a round-robin format, which divides the groups into four of eight teams each. Here, 24 teams were selected, who then proceed to the League Stage.

League Stage: This is the next stage is one of the most exciting phases of BMOC The Grind. Here, the League Stage will begin on April 7 and will go on until April 10. 24 qualified teams will play against each other in three groups to compete in a robin-round format. Finally, 8 teams will be eliminated and the remaining 16 teams will proceed to the finals.

BMOC The Grind Finals: Lastly, the finals of BMOC The Grind are held from April 14 to April 17. They will be a total of 24 matches and the top team that overpowers other teams will be declared the winner.

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind Points Table

As one can see, the qualifiers round has just finished and we have the top 24 teams that will proceed to the League Stage of BMOC The Grind. To note, there are four groups, each consisting of 8 teams, giving us a total of 32 teams. We have listed the qualified teams here:

Group A

Skylightz Gaming

7Sea Esports

Global Esports

Soul

Chemin Esports

Reckoning Esports

Marcos Gaming

Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM

8Bit

FS Esports

Nigma Galaxy

Orangutan

Team Celtz

Big Brother

Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO

OR Esports

Team XSpark

True Rippers

Blind Esports

Inside Out

Team Mayhem

Team Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports

Revenant Esports

Enigma Gaming

R Esports

Team Insane

Hydrabad Hydras

Rsvenge Esports

Entity Gaming

As mentioned earlier, these teams will now proceed to the League Stage, where a few more teams will be eliminated. The event will kickstart on April 7 and will go on until April 10 and will begin from 5 PM onwards.

"Thanks to their proficiency in BGMI and their in-depth knowledge, they are ready to provide you with an experience like no other. Prepare to be enthralled. What's about to happen is going to blow your mind!" BGMI said in its Facebook post.