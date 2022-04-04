ENGLISH

    Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind: Date, Time, Prize Money, Qualified Teams Explained

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is one of the most popular games in India in the battle royale format. The game hosts several tournaments and events, giving gamers a chance to win whopping prizes and rewards. One such ongoing tournament is the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge or BMOC, called The Grind.

     

    BMOC event

    The BMOC event will offer Rs. 2,00,00,000 prize money to the winner. The winner will also have an entry to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series. To note, the BMOC The Grind will go on from March 31 to April 17 and will be live-streamed on the BGMI YouTube channel from 5 PM onwards. Here's everything you need to know about BMOC The Grind.

    BMOC The Grind Dates, Time

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is published by Krafton, which is the same name behind top games like PUB Mobile. Krafton has scheduled the dates and time for the BMOC The Grind, which is listed below:

    Qualifiers Round: This is the first stage of the BMOC The Grind event, which has already started and proceeded. The round began on March 31 and went on till April 3. All the teams that participated here were competing in a round-robin format, which divides the groups into four of eight teams each. Here, 24 teams were selected, who then proceed to the League Stage.

    League Stage: This is the next stage is one of the most exciting phases of BMOC The Grind. Here, the League Stage will begin on April 7 and will go on until April 10. 24 qualified teams will play against each other in three groups to compete in a robin-round format. Finally, 8 teams will be eliminated and the remaining 16 teams will proceed to the finals.

    BMOC The Grind Finals: Lastly, the finals of BMOC The Grind are held from April 14 to April 17. They will be a total of 24 matches and the top team that overpowers other teams will be declared the winner.

    Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind Points Table

    As one can see, the qualifiers round has just finished and we have the top 24 teams that will proceed to the League Stage of BMOC The Grind. To note, there are four groups, each consisting of 8 teams, giving us a total of 32 teams. We have listed the qualified teams here:

    Group A

    Skylightz Gaming
    7Sea Esports
    Global Esports
    Soul
    Chemin Esports
    Reckoning Esports
    Marcos Gaming
    Chicken Rushers

    Group B

    TSM
    8Bit
    FS Esports
    Nigma Galaxy
    Orangutan
    Team Celtz
    Big Brother
    Hydra Official

    Group C

    Team XO
    OR Esports
    Team XSpark
    True Rippers
    Blind Esports
    Inside Out
    Team Mayhem
    Team Forever

    Group D

    GodLike Esports
    Revenant Esports
    Enigma Gaming
    R Esports
    Team Insane
    Hydrabad Hydras
    Rsvenge Esports
    Entity Gaming

    League Stage

    As mentioned earlier, these teams will now proceed to the League Stage, where a few more teams will be eliminated. The event will kickstart on April 7 and will go on until April 10 and will begin from 5 PM onwards.

    "Thanks to their proficiency in BGMI and their in-depth knowledge, they are ready to provide you with an experience like no other. Prepare to be enthralled. What's about to happen is going to blow your mind!" BGMI said in its Facebook post.

    Monday, April 4, 2022, 12:46 [IST]
    X