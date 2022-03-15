BGMI Open Challenge Registration: BMOC Registration Direct Link, Dates, Rules, And More

BGMI Open Challenge Details

This is the first time Krafton is launching the BGMI Open Challenge, making this the first edition of the event. The BGMI Open Challenge is also a semi-pro tournament for BGMI gamers, where they can try their luck and win whopper prizes.

"With the Open Challenge, the tournament looks at leveling the playing field for many aspirational players while providing specialized opportunities to pro-level players," Krafton said. And as the name suggests, the BGMI Open Challenge will be available only in India, for Indian players. The winner stands a chance to win Rs. 75 lakhs cash prize in the BGMI Pro Series.

BGMI Open Challenge Registration Details

There are a few points to note if you wish to register for the BGMI Open Challenge:

Firstly, BGMI gamers with level 25 and above can register.

Gamers with tier Platinum 5 membership or above can also participate in the BGMI Open Challenge.

The registration for BGMI Open Challenge will open from March 14 and will be available until March 27

Each team is allowed a roster of a maximum of six players, which means, four players in their starting lineup with an additional two players to act as a substitute.

Players should only use their mobile devices to play in the tournament. The use of peripheral devices like controllers, Bluetooth keyboards, and mice is strictly prohibited.

How To Register For BGMI Open Challenge?

Once you have read these terms and conditions, you can proceed to register for BGMI Open Challenge. Here are the steps to register for BGMI Open Challenge:

Step 1: Click on this link to register for BMOC or simply click on this link esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/login

Step 2: Next, sign-in or register using your official mail-id, which is the same as the one you use for gaming

Step 3: Provide the required details like name, date of birth, mobile number, gender, ID proof, and so on

Step 4: Lastly, provide your in-game details like BGMI ID and in-game name; click on submit and the registration is complete.

BGMI Open Challenge Rounds: All You Need To Know

The BGMI Open Challenge is going to be a gaming tournament - similar to the ones we've seen before on PUBG Mobile and other games. The BMOC will have many rounds, including elimination rounds. Krafton has announced a total of 512 teams will be part of the BGMI Open Challenge for the Round 1 of the tournament.

Next, half the teams will be eliminated, and only 256 teams will qualify for Round 2. Round 2 will once again be an elimination round where only 64 teams will proceed to Round 3. Lastly, only 32 teams will be sent to Round 4 of the BGMI Open Challenge, who will ultimately make it to the BGMI Pro Series.